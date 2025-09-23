Gaighat Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates Gaighat Assembly Election 2025: In the 2020 assembly elections, Niranjan Roy of the RJD won the seat by defeating Maheshwar Yadav of the JDU with a margin of 7,566 votes.

The Gaighat constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 88 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general category seat and is not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) or Scheduled Tribes (ST) candidates. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Gaighat Assembly constituency comes under the Muzaffarpur Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2020 assembly elections, Niranjan Roy of the RJD won the seat by defeating Maheshwar Yadav of the JDU with a margin of 7,566 votes.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Raj Bhushan Choudhary won from the Muzaffarpur Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 2,34,927 votes by defeating Ajay Nishad of the Congress.

Gaighat Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 3,16,108 voters in the Gaighat constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,66,475 were male and 1,49,627 were female voters, while 6 belonged to the third gender. 506 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Gaighat in 2020 was 350 (333 men and 17 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Gaighat constituency was 2,87,372 . Out of this, 1,53,220 voters were male and 1,34,149 were female, and 3 belonged to the third gender. There were 783 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Gaighat in 2015 was 578 (532 men and 46 women).

Gaighat Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Gaighat constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Gaighat Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Gaighat Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Gaighat Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In 2020, RJD candidate Niranjan Roy won the seat by defeating JDU candidate Maheshwar Yadav. He polled 59,778 votes. Maheshwar Yadav got 52,212 votes.

Komal Singh of the LJP stood third by polling 36,851 with a 20.29% vote share.

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Maheshwar Yadav of the RJD won the seat. He polled 67,313 votes. Veen Devi of the BJP got 63,812 votes and was the runner-up. The winning margin was 3,501 votes or 2.14%.

2020: Niranjan Roy (RJD)

2015: Maheshwar Prasad Yadav (RJD)

2010: Veena Devi (BJP)

2005: Maheshwar Prasad Yadav (RJD)

2000: Virendra Kumar Singh (JDU)

1995: Maheshwar Prasad Yadav (Janata Dal)

1990: Maheshwar Prasad Yadav (Independent)

1985: Virendra Kumar Singh (Congress)

1980: Jitendra Prasad Singh (BJP)

1977: Vinodanand Singh (Janata Party)

Gaighat Assembly Constituency Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Gaighat Assembly constituency was 1,79,336 or 57.46 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,63,895 or 57.44 per cent.