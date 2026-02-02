Four minors die after allegedly consuming poison in Bihar's Aurangabad; Police launch probe Four minor girls died in Bihar's Aurangabad district after allegedly consuming poison along with a fifth girl who survived. The incident came to light only after media reports surfaced, prompting senior police officials to visit the village.

Patna:

A shocking incident has been reported from Aurangabad district in Bihar where five minor girls allegedly consumed poison together. According to initial information, four of them died which had led to shock and panic in the area. Soon after reports surfaced, senior police officials rushed to the village to investigate the matter. The incident took place in Saidpur village under Amzhar Sharif panchayat of Haspura police station area.

As per the villagers, five underage girls allegedly consumed poison at the same time. While one survived, four girls died shortly after. Their families performed the last rites of all four girls together, they added. Notably, the police were completely unaware of the incident. Villagers maintained silence and refused to speak about what had happened, raising further questions about the circumstances surrounding the case.

Police begin investigation

The incident reportedly occurred on last Thursday and the matter came to light only after local media published the news, following which the district administration swung into action. On Sunday, around 2 pm, Daudnagar SDPO Ashok Kumar Das reached the village and began the investigation.

No men found in the village during inquiry

While speaking to the media, the police said they reached the village following the information. However, they did not find a single male resident present there. No one confirmed the deaths of the five girls or the alleged poisoning incident. As the matter grew serious, Magadh Range IG Kshetraneel Singh and SP Imambarish Rahul also visited the village and carried out further inquiry. The silence of villagers and the absence of men in the village have added more mystery to the case.

(Inputs from Kishor Priyadarshi)

ALSO READ: Bihar shocker: Paswan community youth shot dead on camera over political enmity in Gayaji