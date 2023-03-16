'My husband forced me to have physical relations with others'- Ex-Patna Mayor candidate Shweta Jha

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDA Sweta Jha landed in trouble

Shweta Jha, who came into the limelight her photographs with weapons went on social media, in an exclusive conversation with India TV made a sensational revelation. Shweta made serious allegations against her husband saying that he tried to get some people to physically exploit her to get some contracts.

Jha said how could she live with a man who wanted to sell his wife's body. She claimed that her husband is trying to defame her as she is not a weapon lover.

Jha came under severe criticism after her pictures with guns went viral on social media and also police launched a probe against her.

She is a known face in Patna as she contested for the post of Mayor of Patna Municipal Corporation and won Mrs India crown.

Jha said on March 18, she was called for questioning by the police of Agamkuan police station in Patna regarding her pictures with weapons and she will cooperate in the probe.

Jha alleged that it is her husband who is making the pictures with weapons viral on social media. She also claimed that her life is in danger and her husband may go to any extend.

"I photographed with dummy arms after becoming Mrs. India, I keep doing many types of shoots etc. After I winning the Mrs India crown, my husband tried to use me for his business forturne. At first, he introduced me to some people to get contracts and then tried to get them to physically abuse me," she claimed.

Jha said she is also a model and being a model she does acting and shoots and during one of the shoots dummy weapons were used.

"They are dummy weapons which were used just for entertainment. Police sent a notice. They inquired earlier also. At that time also, I told them that they were fake guns," she added.

Jha said she will keep reiterating that they were dummy guns.

"Let me tell those who are after me and trying to conspire against me will never get success in their ill-intention and the truth will prevail. I again say my husband is behind these controversies," she said.

She demanded strict action against people who are making these pictures viral on social media.

Also read- Land-for-job scam: Tejashwi Yadav agrees to appear; CBI says won't arrest leader in March