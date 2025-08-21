Forbesganj Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates Forbesganj Assembly Election 2025: BJP leader Vidya Sagar Keshari won the seat in 2020 by defeating Zakir Hussian Khan of Congress by a margin of 19,702 votes.

The Forbesganj Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 48 of the state Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Forbesganj Assembly constituency comes under the Araria Lok Sabha constituency. In the last Assembly election in 2020, BJP's Vidya Sagar Keshari won the seat by defeating Zakir Hussian Khan of Congress. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidate Pradeep Kumar Singh won from the Araria Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 20,094 votes by defeating Shahnawaz of the Rashtriya Janata Dal.

Forbesganj Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Forbesganj Assembly constituency is a part of the Araria district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 3,40,760 voters in the Forbesganj constituency during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,79,215 voters were male and 1,61,536 were female. There were 235 postal votes (233 valid) in the constituency. The number of service voters in Forbesganj was 235 (143 men and 12 women) in 2020.

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Forbesganj Assembly constituency was 2,99,961. Out of this, 1,59,440 voters were male and 1,40,514 were female. There were 1,188 (1,089 valid) postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Forbesganj was 91 (61 men and 30 women) in 2015.

Forbesganj Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Forbesganj constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Forbesganj Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Forbesganj Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Forbesganj Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Vidya Sagar Keshari won the seat with a margin of 19,702 votes (9.7%). He received 1,02,212 votes with a vote share of 49.53%. He defeated Congress candidate Zakir Hussian Khan, who got 82,510 votes (39.98%). Independent (IND) candidate Pradeep Kumar Deo stood third with 6,452 votes (3.13%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Vidya Sagar Keshari won the seat with a margin of 25,238 votes (13.83%). He was polled 85,929 votes with a vote share of 46.21%. RJD candidate Krityanand Biswas got 60,691 votes (32.64%) and was the runner-up. Jan Adhikar Party (Loktantrik) candidate Zakir Hussain Khan stood third with 18,894 votes (10.16%).

2020: Vidya Sagar Keshari (BJP)

2015: Vidya Sagar Keshri (BJP)

2010: Padam Parag Roy 'venu' (BJP)

October 2005: Laxmi Narayan Mehta (BJP)

February 2005: Laxmi Narayan Mehta (BJP)

2000: Zakir Hussain Khan (BSP)

1995: Mayanand Thakur (BJP)

1990: Mayanand Thakur (BJP)

1985: Saryu Mishra (Congress)

1980: Saryu Mishra (Congress)

1977: Saryu Mishra (Congress)

Forbesganj Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Forbesganj Assembly constituency was 2,03,021 or 60.56 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,82,508 or 62.02 per cent.