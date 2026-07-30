Firing outside Nitish Kumar's residence in Bihar; two youths sustain bullet injuries, CCTV captures incident

Patna:

Panic gripped Bakhtiyarpur, near Bihar's capital Patna, after unidentified assailants opened fire in broad daylight, injuring two young men and raising fresh concerns over the law-and-order situation in the area. The incident occurred on a road in front of former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's residence and barely 50 metres from the Bakhtiyarpur police station, where two young men sustained serious injuries in the shooting.

According to preliminary information, the incident took place on Wednesday when Vishal Kumar and Abhishek Kumar, residents of Dedar village in Bakhtiyarpur, were returning home on a motorcycle after attending the Ganga Aarti at Stair Ghat. Police said the assailants were allegedly lying in wait for the two men. As they approached, the attackers suddenly opened fire, seriously injuring both victims before fleeing the spot.

Youths flee for treatment

Vishal sustained a gunshot wound to his back, while Abhishek was shot in the stomach. Despite their serious injuries, the two men managed to abandon their motorcycle and reach the Community Health Centre on their own. After administering first aid, doctors referred them to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) for advanced treatment due to the severity of their injuries.

Following the shooting, security around the residence of the former Bihar Chief Minister was tightened.

Local police rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident and launched an investigation. During a search of the crime scene, officers recovered one spent shell casing and two bullets, which have been sent for forensic examination.

Police trying to identify attackers

Police are reviewing CCTV footage from the area around the scene. Continuous raids are being conducted to identify and arrest the attackers.

Upon receiving information about the incident, local MLA Arun Kumar Shah rushed to the hospital to inquire about the well-being of the injured. He strongly condemned the incident and made it clear that the culprits would be identified swiftly and would not be spared at any cost.

This broad daylight firing in Bakhtiyarpur has once again raised questions about the security situation. All eyes are now on the police investigation and the arrest of the accused.

(Report: Bitu Kumar)

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