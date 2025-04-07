Fight erupts at Patna Congress office during Rahul Gandhi's visit, man chased away by party workers | Watch Rahul Gandhi Bihar visit: Rahul Gandhi had arrived at Sadaqat Ashram, the Bihar Congress office, in Patna, for a party function.

Rahul Gandhi Bihar visit: Chaos broke out at the Congress' Bihar headquarters shortly after Rahul Gandhi departed the venue, following a key meeting with state office bearers ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections later this year. The incident took place at the historic Sadaqat Ashram in Patna, where the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha had arrived on Monday afternoon as part of his day-long visit to Bihar.

According to a short video clip of the meeting, shared by the state unit of the Congress, party workers greeted Rahul Gandhi with the slogan "dekho dekho sher aaya (look, here comes the lion)". Notably, 'babbar sher' is an epithet the Congress leader has been known to use for his cadres, who have been taking on the BJP at national as well as state levels. Rahul Gandhi spent close to half an hour at the venue.

Watch video here:

Chaos erupted when party workers began chasing a man, shouting "chor" (thief) and "pocketmaar" (pickpocket), creating a brief disruption. The man, however, claimed that he was a Congress party worker.

We are learning from mistakes in Bihar: Rahul Gandhi

The Congress leader asserted that his party was 'learning from its mistakes in Bihar' where the party had been lax in bringing about all-round development through empowerment of the downtrodden classes. The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha was addressing a symposium in the state capital, months ahead of the crucial assembly polls in which the Congress, in alliance with RJD and the Left, will take on the formidable ruling NDA.

While addressing the 'Samvidhan Suraksha Sammelan' (Save the Constitution Symposium), Gandhi claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had built a “system” in which the country is being run by five per cent of the population and 10-15 people are controlling the entire corporate world.

“I must be the first person in the Congress to admit that we did not work, in Bihar, with the zeal we should have. But we shall move forward learning from our mistakes. Our party, and the coalition of which we are a part, shall strive for uplift of SCs, STs, OBCs, extremely backward classes and minorities," said the Congress leader, whose party’s decline in the state began with the Mandal wave of the 1990s.

(With PTI inputs)

