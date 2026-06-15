'Faizal Khan can get me killed too': Roshan Anand levels explosive allegations after bail

Patna:

The controversy surrounding the vandalism case at educator Faizal Khan's (Khan Sir) coaching institute has taken a dramatic turn, with Gyan Bindu GS Academy director Roshan Anand making a series of serious allegations after being released on bail. Soon after walking out of jail on Monday, Anand claimed that he had been falsely implicated in the case and alleged that a larger conspiracy was at play. He accused Faizal Khan and businessman RS Prasad of orchestrating the murder of his brother and claimed that his own life was now under threat.

Speaking to reporters after his release, Roshan Anand alleged that his brother's murder was the result of a planned conspiracy. "A conspiracy was hatched against me. My brother was murdered as part of a plot allegedly orchestrated by Faizal Khan and RS Prasad, the owner of Kisan Cold Storage. Nothing happened to my brother when I was outside. But after I was sent to jail, he was killed. This is a conspiracy... Faizal Khan has told many lies... There was no firing from our side, yet he claimed there was... CCTV footage clearly shows who opened fire... It was Faizal Khan... Despite this, he remains out of jail and has not been arrested by the police," Anand alleged.

Demands security, says his life is in danger

Anand said he was heading to perform the last rites of his brother and questioned the circumstances surrounding his arrest. "I want to ask Patna Police why I was arrested without a proper investigation. Which leader is protecting Faizal Khan? Under whose political pressure was I arrested? When a case was registered against Faizal Khan, the police had 48 to 72 hours to arrest him. Why was he not arrested? If my brother could be killed as part of a conspiracy while I was in jail, Faizal Khan can get me killed as well. I demand security from Patna Police," he said. He further alleged that evidence exists showing that instructions to open fire came from Faizal Khan, but despite this, law enforcement agencies did not take action against him.

Calls for CBI probe into brother's death

Seeking a higher-level investigation, Anand appealed to the government to order a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into his brother's death. "We will continue this fight. We have faith in the double-engine government and hope justice will prevail. We demand a CBI investigation into my brother's murder. A high-level committee should be constituted and a fresh post-mortem examination should be conducted in Bihar," he said. Anand also launched a sharp attack on Faizal Khan's public image.

"Faizal Khan is not worthy of being called a teacher. He is a criminal, a conspirator and a murderer. He has misled students. We have evidence regarding the claims he made during the BPSC issue, but when the matter reached court, he failed to produce any proof," Anand alleged.

'A teacher in public, something else behind the scenes'

Continuing his attack, Anand claimed that Faizal Khan presents a different image in public than in reality. "Faizal Khan is a showpiece teacher in front of the camera. The firing on June 2 was carried out on his instructions. Everyone knows who ordered the firing, but the allegations were shifted onto me. The person presented as his security guard is actually a guard employed by the cold storage premises. RS Prasad and Faizal Khan conspired to send me to jail," he alleged.

'Pressure was put on us to settle'

Anand further claimed that attempts were made to force a compromise before his brother's death. "Pressure was mounted on us to manage and settle the issue, and that very night my brother was killed. We were told that if we did not agree to a settlement, we would face consequences. We are now suffering those consequences. My brother has lost his life. On June 13, repeated efforts were made to force a compromise. A conspiracy was also being planned inside the jail, but I survived because of the jail administration," he said. He also accused Faizal Khan of misleading the police and failing to cooperate with investigators.

Case continues to draw public attention

The dispute involving Roshan Anand and Faizal Khan has generated much attention in Bihar, particularly among students and coaching institute communities. With fresh allegations, demands for a CBI probe and claims of political influence now surfacing, the controversy is expected to remain under scrutiny in the coming days. It is important to note that these allegations have been made by Roshan Anand following his release on bail. Independent verification of the claims and responses from the accused parties were not immediately available.

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