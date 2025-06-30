Expelled RJD Leader Tej Pratap visits Anushka Yadav amid family and party disownment controversy Tej Pratap Yadav, expelled from RJD amid a family scandal, insists on maintaining ties with Anushka Yadav, denies conspiracy, and remains focused on his political comeback.

Patna:

Expelled RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav met Anushka Yadav today amid an escalating family and political crisis. The nearly five-hour meeting follows a viral photo of the two that surfaced last month, sparking widespread controversy. The image ultimately led to Tej Pratap’s expulsion from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and his disownment by his family.

Addressing reporters after the meeting, Tej Pratap reaffirmed his determination to maintain his family ties, stating, "We share a family relation, which is why I am here to meet her (Anushka Yadav). Of course, no one can stop me from meeting my own fa" He added, "We have family relations, so I have come here. No one can stop me from going anywhere. I am in contact with everyone"

The photo was initially posted on Tej Pratap’s Facebook account claiming a 12-year relationship. He later deleted it, first claiming his account was hacked, but has since admitted to sharing the post himself.

Expulsion and family fallout

Following the photo's viral spread, Lalu Prasad Yadav expelled his elder son from the RJD for six years on May 25, condemning his 'irresponsible behaviour' and severing family ties. The controversy also provoked Tej Pratap’s estranged wife, Aishwarya Rai, granddaughter of former Bihar Chief Minister Daroga Prasad Rai, to break her silence.

Speaking emotionally, Aishwarya questioned why Tej Pratap married her if the relationship with Anushka had been ongoing for years, accusing the family of ruining her life. The couple married in 2018 but filed for divorce months later; their case remains pending.

Allegations of conspiracy

Tej Pratap has alleged a conspiracy to create a rift between him and his younger brother, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. Using Mahabharata imagery on social media, he said, "Those dreaming of a rift between me and Arjun will never succeed in conspiracy." He urged his brother to trust him and take care of their parents, calling out internal and external "traitors."

Political future and public support

Despite his expulsion months before the Bihar assembly elections, Tej Pratap remains resolute. In an exclusive interview, he admitted, “Yes, I fell in love—everyone falls in love at some point.” He insists his focus is on Bihar and upcoming polls, saying, “No one can remove me from the hearts of the people. I will definitely return to the party.”

Tej Pratap also announced plans to undertake a yatra to connect with the public, expressing confidence that the people will decide his political role. “My father is supreme to me, and I will contest the Bihar elections,” he said, acknowledging that enemies exist even within family circles.