Exclusive: Why Tejashwi Yadav hasn't been named CM face in Bihar yet? RJD leader reveals the reason Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Earlier, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav firmly dismissed the claims of any confusion over the Chief Ministerial face within the opposition's Mahagathbandhan ahead of the assembly elections, making it clear that the name will be revealed when the time is right.

Patna:

Assembly elections in Bihar are expected to take place between late October and early November this year. In the run-up, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav is leading a 'Bihar Adhikar Yatra' across several districts of the state. Amid his whirlwind tour, the Leader of the Opposition sat down for an exclusive, candid conversation with India TV. Tejashwi touched upon key issues, including the question of the CM face, the political entry of strategist Prashant Kishor, and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar.

Here's the full conversation with the RJD leader

Question: Why was a separate yatra needed so soon after the Voter Rights Yatra with Rahul Gandhi?

Tejashwi: We are now visiting the districts we couldn't visit during the Voter Rights Yatra. At that time, we covered 22 to 25 districts, whereas Bihar has 38 districts. We are trying to visit the remaining districts, and people have also demanded that we visit our district.

Question: But it's being said that seat-sharing talks with Congress haven't been reached, and you haven't been declared the Chief Ministerial candidate, so you're changing the name of the yatra and conducting it separately?

Tejashwi: What is the BJP? Rumor Floating Center, Big Liar Party? The BJP feels pain when Tejashwi is on the streets. They're feeling uneasy, their hands and feet are trembling, so what do they know about us?

Question: You're discussing other issues in this yatra. Do you think it was a mistake to only talk about vote theft in the last yatra?

Tejashwi: We discussed other issues besides SIR in the Voter Rights Act, and we continue to do so. The matter was before the Supreme Court, and our demands have been met. Aadhaar has been added to the voter list. Now, we'll look into the fresh voter list. We're keeping an eye on it; we have a team that monitors only the Election Commission.

Question: But why isn't Congress projecting you as Chief Minister? Is this part of a strategy or is everything not alright?

Tejashwi: The public is the master, you should ask the public who they want as Chief Minister. There's no confusion regarding the Chief Minister's post within the Grand Alliance. It's been decided that the Chief Ministerial candidate will be announced once the seats are finalized, so why the rush? Wait another 10 days. Wait another 15 days, what difference does it make? NDA members shouldn't worry too much; Tejashwi will definitely come, but the public is determined to oust you and Nitish Kumar.

Question: You recently announced that Tejashwi will contest all 243 seats, has this added fuel to the fire?

Tejashwi: The alliance will have to fulfill its responsibilities, right? We'll fight together on all 243 seats. RJD won't contest only its own seats; this is just a gimmick. We're trying to get the seats announced as soon as possible. Everything is going very smoothly, each and every thing is being discussed in detail, we do not have the problem that NDA has.

Question: Has Mukesh Sahni's appointment as Deputy CM been finalised? He's repeatedly saying this.

Tejashwi: If he is, what objection do we have, or what objection could anyone else have? But everything will be presented to you once it's finalized. The exam is held after the course is completed. Let him complete the course, and we'll let you know once we decide. As for becoming Deputy CM, there's no limit; there could be more than one, or even fewer.

Question: Almost all the schemes and issues you were planning to announce with your election campaign have been implemented by the NDA government. What will you bring to the election now?

Tejashwi: You've made the announcement, but where will you get the money? They're thieves, copycats, and imitators. But they can't bring their vision. How can they steal my vision? Will Bihar improve just by this? I have a vision, we say we do it, they have no vision, they're just copying.

Question: Has an FIR been filed against you for getting the Mai Behen Yojana form filled?

Tejashwi: BJP's thug minister Jivesh Mishra beat up a journalist. An FIR was filed against me just to divert attention from the minister's issue. The FIR was filed in the same police station where I went. Who doesn't understand these things?

Question: Why are forms being filled before the government is formed? Why are they being taken from women? The details have many people suspecting cyber fraud?

Tejashwi: The BJP got the forms filled in Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and Delhi. You'll speak up when cyber fraud happens. That will happen after the government comes to power. And who isn't taking the forms? Will filling out forms and simply taking their account numbers lead to fraud? This is a campaign; you're being given a receipt that if our government is formed, we'll definitely guarantee it.

Question: How much do you expect to benefit from Nitish Kumar's 20 years of anti-incumbency?

Tejashwi: 2005 to 2025 - Enough of Nitish. Everyone is saying this, and it's the truth.

Question: The NDA is projecting Nitish Kumar. Do you think Nitish will be the CM after the elections?

Tejashwi: You must have read Amit Shah's article, he said that time will tell who will be the CM.

Question: Your fight is with the NDA leaders in Bihar as well as the Prime Minister. How big a challenge is this for you?

Tejashwi: I don't have a personal fight with the Prime Minister. It's a fight of ideology, and it will always be one. Those who spread hatred are followers of Godse and Golwalkar. We are followers of Gandhi, Lohia, Ambedkar. There will always be a fight over ideology. They will close schools at government expense and make teachers conductors. A single visit by the Prime Minister costs 100 crore rupees.

Question: How big a challenge does PK pose? NDA leaders are also worried about losses.

Tejashwi: Many people will close their businesses after the elections. Why worry? New parties emerge, let them come, let them work hard. We hope they continue to work selflessly.

Also Read: 'No confusion, will reveal at right time': Tejashwi Yadav on Mahagathbandhan's Bihar CM face

Also Read: Bihar: FIR against Tejashwi Yadav for 'collecting' Rs 200 from women for 'Mai Bahin Maan Yojana'