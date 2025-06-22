Election Commission plans door-to-door verification of voter list in Bihar ahead of Assembly polls To ensure accuracy and transparency, the Election Commission is planning to launch intensive house-to-house verification campaign for electoral rolls in Bihar.

Ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, the Election Commission is considering door-to-door verification during the revision of the voter list. In recent times, various social organisations, political parties, and agencies have repeatedly raised concerns regarding the inclusion or removal of names from the voter list.

Taking its responsibility seriously, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has repeatedly emphasised that it is fully committed to including only genuine and eligible citizens in the electoral roll. Across the country, the Commission conducts regular revision and updation of the voter list every year and before every election or by-election.

Legal provisions and need for constant updation

In this regard, the Constitution and laws of India are also clear and robust. The provisions related to eligibility and disqualification for being registered as a voter are outlined in Article 326 of the Constitution and Section 16 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950.

There are several reasons why continuous updating of the voter list is necessary:

Change of residence: People in the country frequently move from one state, district, or area to another for reasons such as marriage, employment, education, or family matters. For example, according to forms received by the Commission in 2024, 46.26 lakh people applied for change of address, 2.32 crore applied for corrections in their details, and 33.16 lakh requested for replacement of their voter ID cards. Altogether, around 3.15 crore updates had to be made in a single year across the country.

Removal of names of deceased voters: Usually, family members do not inform the Commission about the death of a voter, due to which names of deceased persons remain in the list.

Inclusion of new youth turning 18: Every year, a large number of young people turn 18 and need to be added to the voter list.

Corrections in voter details: People also apply for changes in their names, photos, addresses, etc., which makes it necessary to update the list.

Reorganisation of polling stations: This is being done for multiple reasons, particularly because the Election Commission has now set a maximum limit of 1200 voters per polling station, down from the earlier limit of 1500. The Commission also wants to ensure that no voter has to travel more than 2 kilometers to cast their vote.

Identification and removal of illegal foreign nationals: If a foreign illegal citizen is found to be listed in the electoral roll, they are identified and removed.

Transparency and political oversight central to process

The entire process of updating the voter list is carried out with full transparency, as per the Commission's laws, rules, and guidelines. Political parties are given full opportunity to raise objections, file claims, and appeal. Yet, the Commission is often accused of arbitrary tampering with the voter list, even though the process is conducted transparently under the supervision of political parties.