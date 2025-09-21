Ekma Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, vote margin, party-wise candidates Srikant Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal won the seat by defeating Sita Devi of the Janata Dal United with a margin of 13,927 votes in the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections.

Patna:

The Ekma Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 113 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

Ekma is part of the Maharajganj Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Srikant Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal won the seat by defeating Sita Devi of the Janata Dal United with a margin of 13,927 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Janardan Singh Sigriwal won from the Maharajganj Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 102,651 votes by defeating Congress candidate Aakash Kumar Singh.

Ekma Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Ekma Assembly constituency is a part of the Saran district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 3,033,64 voters in the Ekma constituency during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,592,31 voters were male and 1,441,26 were female. Seven voters belonged to the third gender. 1,180 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Ekma in 2020 was 1,088 (1,029 men and 59 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Ekma constituency was 2,828,11. Out of this, 1,518,27 voters were male and 1,309,79 were female. Five voters belonged to the third gender. There were 144 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Ekma in 2015 was 898 (583 men and 315 women).

Ekma Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Ekma constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Ekma Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Ekma Constituency Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Ekma Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Srikant Yadav won the seat with a margin of 13,927 votes (9.33%). He was polled 53,875 votes with a vote share of 35.05%. He defeated Janata Dal United (JDU) candidate Sita Devi, who got 39,948 votes (25.99%). Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) candidate Kameshwar Ku Singh stood third with 29,992 votes (19.51%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Janata Dal United (JDU) candidate Manoranjan Singh won the seat with a margin of 8,126 votes (6.03%). He was polled 49,508 votes with a vote share of 35.32%. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Kameshwar Kumar Singh got 41,382 votes (29.53%) and was the runner-up. Independent candidate Ranjeet Singh stood third with 28,345 votes (20.22%).

2020: Srikant Yadav (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2015: Manoranjan Singh (Janata Dal United)

2010: Manoranjan Singh (Janata Dal United)

1957-2008: Constituency did not exist

1952: Lakshmi Narayan Singh (Congress)

Ekma Constituency Voter Turnout in 2020 and 2015

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections was 1,536,97 or 50.66% in the Ekma Legislative Assembly Constituency. In 2015, the total number of valid votes in this Assembly seat was 1,401,52 or 49.56%.