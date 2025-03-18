ED summons Lalu Prasad Yadav for questioning in land-for-jobs case tomorrow Land-for-jobs-case: The CBI alleged that during Lalu Prasad Yadav’s tenure as Railway Minister, his family received land in exchange for railway job appointments.

Land-for-jobs-case: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued summons to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav asking him to appear for questioning in connection with the land-for-jobs money laundering case on Wednesday (March 19). The 77-year-old leader has been asked to depose before the federal probe agency in Patna.

Some of the family members of Lalu Yadav, including son Tej Pratap Yadav and wife Rabri Devi, have also been asked to appear before the federal probe agency today (March 18). Their statements are to be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

As per the news agency PTI, Prasad and his family members are not expected to appear before the agency.

CBI investigation and case details

Earlier on May 29 last year, the court directed the CBI to file its conclusive chargesheet in land for a job case. The court had also expressed its displeasure over the non-filing of a conclusive charge sheet despite giving time. On October 4, 2023, the court had granted bail to former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, Rabri Devi and others in relation to an earlier chargesheet in an alleged Land for Job Scam case.

According to the CBI, the second chargesheet was against 17 accused including then Union Minister of Railways, his wife, son, then GM of West Central Railways(WCR), then two CPOs of WCR, private persons, private company, etc. in a case related to Land for Job Scam The CBI filed a chargesheet in Land for Job alleged scam case against former Union Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav including Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and others.

About land for job case

The CBI had registered a case on May 18, 2022, against the then Union Minister of Railways and others including his wife, two daughters and unknown Public servants and Private persons. It is alleged that the then Union Minister of Railways during the period 2004-2009 had obtained pecuniary advantages in the form of transfer of landed property in the name of his family members etc. in lieu of appointment of Substitutes in Group "D" Post in different Zones of Railways. It was further alleged that in lieu thereof the substitutes, who were residents of Patna themselves or through their family members sold & gifted their land situated at Patna in favour of the family members of said Minister and a private company controlled by his family members, which was also involved in the transfer of such immovable properties in the name of said family members.

It was also alleged that no advertisement or any public notice was issued for such appointments of substitutes in Zonal Railways, yet the appointees who were residents of Patna were appointed as Substitutes in different Zonal Railways located at Mumbai, Jabalpur, Kolkata, Jaipur and Hazipur. Searches were conducted at multiple places including in Delhi and Bihar, said CBI.

