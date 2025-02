Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

An earthquake of 4.0 magnitude on the Richter Scale jolted Bihar on Monday morning. The tremors were felt across the western region of Bihar. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the epicentre of the earthquake was Siwan under a depth of 10 KM.

The earthquake hit Siwan at around 8:02 am. It comes hours after a quake of similar magnitude hit Delhi-NCR at around 5:36 am today.

This is a developing news