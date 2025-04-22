Double murder horror in Bihar: Bodies of two brothers found in plastic sheets in Begusarai field | Details The incident came to light on Monday evening at around 5 pm by local labourers who had gone to the fields to harvest wheat. Preliminary signs suggest both brothers were beaten to death before their bodies were thrown in the field, police said.

Begusarai:

A shocking double murder case has sent shockwaves in Bihar's Begusarai district, where the bodies of two brothers were allegedly found in a brutally horrifying condition. As per the local police, the victims were identified as 19-year-old Aman Kumar and 16-year-old Chaman Kumar. Their bodies, tied up and stuffed in plastic sheets, were dumped in a field near Amarapur village under the limits of Barauni police station, they added.

The incident came to light on Monday evening at around 5 pm by local labourers who had gone to the fields to harvest wheat. They were stunned to find two large plastic-wrapped bundles lying suspiciously in the field. Upon closer inspection, they found the bodies of two young boys, the police added.

What did the police say?

According to the police, the brothers were beaten to death before being tied up, wrapped in plastic, and dumped in the field—allegedly using a four-wheeler. The spot was located behind an under-construction housing colony named "Vastu Vihar". Upon receiving the information, top officials, including SSP Manish, rushed to the spot along with police teams from multiple stations, including Singhaul and Barauni. "The bodies of two young men were recovered from the field. Preliminary signs suggest they were beaten to death," said the SSP. He added that a forensic team has also been called to assist in the investigation.

What victims' relatives said?

The victims were residents of Dadpur village in the Teyai OP area. As per victimis' relatives, their father, Vipin Kumar Chaudhary, had recently gifted them a Swift Dzire car. On Monday morning at around 11 am, the duo left home in the car to visit a relative in Hasanpur under the Teghra police station area. After parking the car there, they reportedly left on a motorcycle, assuring they would return shortly but they never did, relatives added.

The concern began to grow when the owner of the motorcycle visited the family that night and informed them that the brothers had not returned. Following this, the family filed a missing persons report and began searching on their own before their bodies were found. Meanwhile, the police have filed a case and launched an investigation into the matter.

(Inputs from Santosh Srivastava)

