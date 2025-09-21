Digha Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates Digha Assembly constituency in Patna, a BJP stronghold, has seen low voter turnout and consecutive BJP victories in recent elections, with Sanjeev Chaurasia retaining the seat in 2020.

Patna:

Digha Assembly constituency, located in Patna district, is one of the 243 constituencies in Bihar and falls under the Patna Sahib Lok Sabha seat. Established in 2010, it has witnessed only three assembly elections so far. The JD(U) won the inaugural 2010 election by a margin of 60,462 votes, but the BJP captured the seat in 2015 by 24,779 votes after the two parties parted ways. In the 2020 election, BJP’s Sanjeev Chaurasiya retained the seat, defeating Shashi Yadav of the CPI(ML)(L)-led Mahagathbandhan by 46,234 votes. The BJP has also consistently led the Digha segment in Lok Sabha elections, winning by significant margins in 2009, 2014, 2019, and 2024.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Ravi Shankar Prasad of the BJP secured victory from the Patna Sahib Lok Sabha seat, winning by a significant margin of 153,846 votes, defeating Anshul Avijit Kushwaha of the INC, who polled 434,424 votes.

Digha Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 338,615 voters in the Digha constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 175,896 were male and 162,712 were female voters. 7 belonged to the third gender. 761 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Digha in 2020 was 347 (334 men and 13 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Digha constituency was 433,632. Out of this, 231,951 voters were male, 201,662 were female, and 19 belonged to the third gender. There were 950 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Digha in 2015 was 278 (259 men and 19 women).

Digha Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Digha constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Digha Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Digha Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Digha Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Sanjeev Chaurasiya of the BJP won the Digha seat by a narrow margin, securing 97,318 votes (57.09%). He defeated Shashi Yadav of the CPI(ML)(L), who polled 51,084 votes (29.97%), while Sanjay Kumar Sinha of the RLSP finished third with 5,583 votes (3.28%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Sanjeev Chaurasiya, the BJP candidate, won the Digha seat with a margin of 24,779 votes (13.68%), securing 92,671 votes (50.74%) ahead of Rajeev Ranjan Prasad of the JD(U), who garnered 67,892 votes (37.17%). The third-place candidate, Uday Chandra Choudhary of the Hindustan Vikas Dal, received 2,673 votes (1.46%).

Digha Voter Turnout

The votes polled in 2020 were 168,338, accounting for 37% of the electors, while in 2015, it was 182,844, representing 42.17% of the eligible electors.