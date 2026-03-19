Did Nitish Kumar project Samrat Choudhary as the new CM? Here's what Bihar minister says

Patna:

Amid rising speculation over Bihar's next Chief Minister, senior minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary on Thursday dismissed suggestions that CM Nitish Kumar, who is likely to step down soon to enter the Rajya Sabha, has projected his deputy Samrat Choudhary as his political successor. During his recent tour of Jamui district as part of the Samriddhi Yatra, the Chief Minister had pointed towards Samrat Choudhary and remarked, "He shall be looking after Bihar and the state will make tremendous progress." The remark quickly triggered speculation across sections of the media that the JD(U) chief was signalling support for his deputy to take charge of the state.

JD(U) minister rejects interpretation

When asked about the remark, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary dismissed the speculation firmly. "I was very much present there. So, please do not come up with your interpretations before me," he told reporters. He added that Samrat Choudhary, in his capacity as deputy Chief Minister, has been working sincerely with Nitish Kumar, who often encourages his Cabinet colleagues by telling them they will be looking after responsibilities. "There is nothing new in that. You people (journalists) are imagining that it is some new signal," he said while speaking to the media at the chief minister's residence after the last Iftaar gathering hosted by the JD(U) president this year.

Nitish's tradition of hosting minorities highlighted

Chaudhary also underlined the Chief Minister's long-standing outreach to minority communities. "Our Chief Minister has always cared about the minorities, and this is the reason he invites Muslims to his house every year during the holy month of Ramadan," he said. On being asked whether the longest-serving chief minister appeared emotional during the gathering, he replied, "Politics has its own dynamics. It is not guided by sentiments."

Political equations expected to shift

With Nitish Kumar preparing to relinquish his post, the next government in Bihar is expected to be led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the largest party in the state assembly. Meanwhile, sources close to the JD(U) chief said that his son, Nishant Kumar, who joined the party last week, is likely to be appointed as Deputy Chief Minister in the new administration.

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