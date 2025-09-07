Dhamdaha Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates Dhamdaha Assembly Election 2025: Janata Dal (United) candidate Leshi Singh won the seat by defeating Rashtriya Janata Dal candidate Dilip Kumar Yadav with a margin of 33,594 votes.

The Dhamdaha Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 61 of the state Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Dhamdaha Assembly constituency comes under the Purnea Lok Sabha constituency. In the last Assembly election in 2020, Janata Dal (United) candidate Leshi Singh won the seat by defeating Rashtriya Janata Dal candidate Dilip Kumar Yadav. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Independent candidate Pappu Yadav won from the Purnea Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 23,847 votes by defeating Santosh Kumar of Janata Dal (United).

Dhamdaha Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Dhamdaha Assembly constituency is a part of the Purnea district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 3,15,754 voters in the Dhamdaha constituency during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,63,101 voters were male and 1,52,646 were female. There were 795 postal votes (775 valid) in the constituency. The number of service voters in Dhamdaha was 198. (191 men and 07 women) in 2020.

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Dhamdaha Assembly constituency was 2,90,121. Out of this, 1,50,118 voters were male and 1,39,996 were female. There were 983 (942 valid) postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Dhamdaha was 135 (94 men and 41 women) in 2015.

Dhamdaha Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Dhamdaha constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Dhamdaha Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Dhamdaha Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Dhamdaha Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Janata Dal (United) candidate Leshi Singh won the seat with a margin of 33,594 votes. (16.90%). She received 97,057 votes with a vote share of 48.50%. She defeated Rashtriya Janata Dal candidate Dilip Kumar Yadav who got 63,463 votes (31.71%). Lok Jan Shakti Party candidate Yogendra Kumar stood third with 9,448 votes (4.72%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Janata Dal (United) candidate Leshi Singh won the seat with a margin of 30,291 votes (16.52%). She was polled 76,027 votes with a vote share of 40.15%. BLSP candidate Shiv Shankar Thakur Allias Shankar Azad got 45,736 votes (24.15%) and was the runner-up. Jan Adhikar Party (Loktantrik) candidate Dilip Kumar Yadav stood third with 12,667 votes (6.69%).

2020: Leshi Singh (JDU)

2015: Leshi Singh (JDU)

2010: Leshi Singh (JDU)

Oct2 005: Dilip Kumar Yadav (RJD)

Feb 2005: Leshi Singh (JDU)

2000: Lesha Devi (SAP)

1995: Dilip Kumar Yadav (Janata Dal)

1990: Amarnath Tiwari (Congress)

1985: Amar Nath Tiwari (Congress)

1980: Surja Narayan Singh Yadav (JNP)

1977: Surya Narayan Singh Yadav (JNP)

Dhamdaha Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Dhamdaha Assembly constituency was 1,98,740 or 63.39 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,83,366 or 65.28 per cent.