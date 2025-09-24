Dhaka Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, vote margin, party-wise candidates Dhaka Assembly Election 2025: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Pawan Kumar Jaiswal won the Dhaka constituency in 2020 by defeating the RJD candidate Faisal Rahman with a margin of 10,114 votes.

The Dhaka Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 21 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat and it is not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Dhaka Assembly constituency comes under the Purvi Champaran Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Pawan Kumar Jaiswal of the BJP won the seat by defeating RJD candidate Faisal Rahman with a margin of 10,114 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidate Radha Mohan Singh won from the Purvi Champaran Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 88,287 votes by defeating Dr Rajesh Kumar of the Vikassheel Insaan Party.

In 2015, RJD candidate Faisal Rahman registered a win in the Dhaka constituency. In 2010, Independent candidate Pawan Kumar Jaiswal registered his victory from the seat.

Dhaka Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Dhaka Assembly constituency is a part of the Purvi Champaran (East) district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,07,922 voters in the Dhaka constituency during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections. Out of this, 99,920 voters were male and 1,07,086 were female. No voter belonged to the third gender. 916 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Dhaka in 2020 was 269 (261 were men and 8 were women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Dhaka constituency was 1,86,452. Out of this, 89,462 voters were male and 95,963 were female. There were 1,027 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Dhaka in 2015 was 78 (74 were men and 4 were women).

Dhaka Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Poll Date

Dhaka Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Result Date

Dhaka Constituency Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

Dhaka Constituency 2020 and 2015 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Pawan Kumar Jaiswal won the seat with a margin of 10,114 votes (4.93%). He polled 99,792 votes with a vote share of 48.01%. Jaiswal defeated RJD candidate Faisal Rahman, who got 89,678 votes (43.15%). RLSP candidate Ram Pukar Sinha stood third with 10,932 votes (5.26%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, RJD candidate Faisal Rahman won the seat with a margin of 19,197 votes (10.45%). He polled 87,458 votes with a vote share of 46.97%. BJP candidate Pawan Kumar Jaiswal got 68,261 votes (36.66%) and was the runner-up. Independent candidate Ram Pukar Sinha stood third with 20,160 votes (10.83%).

Dhaka Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2020- Pawan Kumar Jaiswal (BJP)

2015- Faisal Rahman (RJD)

2010- Pawan Kumar Jaiswal (Independent)

October, 2005- Awaneesh (BJP)

February, 2005- Awaneesh (BJP)

2000- Manoj Kumar Singh (RJD)

1995- Awnish Kumar Singh (BJP)

1990- Awnish Kumar Singh (BJP)

1985- Motiur Rahman (Congress)

1980- Motiur Rahman (Congress)

1977- Siyaram Thakur (JNP)

1972- Hafiz Idris Ansari (Congress)

Dhaka Constituency Voter Turnout in 2020 and 2015

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections was 2,04,875 or 64.75% in the Dhaka Legislative Assembly Constituency. In 2015, the total number of valid votes in this Assembly seat was 1,83,666 or 65.34%.