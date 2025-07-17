Devotees carry snakes in hands to Singhia Ghat in Bihar's Samastipur for Nag Panchami fair | Video Hundreds of devotees gathered at Singhia Ghat in Bihar’s Samastipur district to celebrate the traditional Nag Panchami fair. As part of the rituals, participants carried live snakes, often in their hands or draped around their bodies, while offering prayers to the local snake goddess, Mata Vishhari.

Hundreds of devotees gathered at Singhia Ghat in Bihar’s Samastipur district this week to mark Nag Panchami with a striking display of faith, carrying live snakes as part of an age-old religious tradition. The annual fair, rooted in local customs, began with prayers at the Maa Bhagwati temple in Singhia Bazaar. From there, devotees moved in procession to the banks of the Budhi Gandak river. Participants of all ages, from children to the elderly, were seen carrying snakes in various ways: wrapped around their necks, coiled on sticks, draped over arms, or held in bare hands.

Viral videos of the event captured the extraordinary scenes, showing families walking through dense crowds with snakes slung casually around them. In several clips, people could be seen treating the reptiles with reverence, often as sacred symbols rather than dangerous animals.

Devotees chanted the name of Mata Vishhari, a snake goddess worshipped in the region, as they offered prayers and performed rituals. Some were even seen placing snakes in their mouths as an act of devotion, before releasing them into nearby forests after the rituals concluded.

Tradition is over a hundred years old

The fair attracts participants from across the Mithila region, including the districts of Khagaria, Saharsa, Begusarai, and Muzaffarpur. Locals say the tradition dates back over a hundred years, passed down through generations.

Alongside the public celebrations, women also perform rituals in Gahvars — sacred groves or enclosures — praying to Nag Devta for fertility, protection, and family well-being. Many return each year to offer jhaap (offerings) and prasad in gratitude for fulfilled wishes.

Despite the large gathering and close contact with snakes, no injuries or snakebite incidents were reported.