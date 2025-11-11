Delhi Red Fort blast: Death count in explosion rises to 12; police focusing on CCTV footage, mobile dump data Delhi Red Fort blast: The national capital has been placed on high alert with strict vigil being maintained at the airport, railway stations, and bus terminals.

New Delhi:

The death count in the Red Fort blast has risen to 12, after three more victims succumbed to their injuries, Delhi Police said on Tuesday. The powerful explosion tore through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort Metro Station on Monday evening, leaving the area in chaos. Over 25 people were injured in the incident, several of whom remain in critical condition.

Police and forensic teams continue to examine the blast site, while CCTV footage and other evidence are being analysed as part of the ongoing investigation. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials has also arrived at the blast site.

Meanwhile, raids are being conducted at multiple locations by the Delhi Police. The national capital has been placed on high alert with strict vigil being maintained at the airport, railway stations and bus terminals.

Delhi Police focusing on CCTV footage, mobile dump data

The Delhi Police have made significant headway in the investigation into the blast near the Red Fort area, with CCTV footage and data analysis from the dump emerging as crucial leads. Investigators have traced the suspected vehicle's movements and are now examining possible communication links established before and after the explosion.

The CCTV footage shows the suspected car entering and exiting the Red Fort parking area shortly before the blast. The driver appears to be alone in the footage. The route towards Daryaganj is now under scrutiny, and more than 100 CCTV clips, including footage from nearby toll plazas, are being reviewed to map the vehicle's entire movement.

The investigation agencies are closely monitoring social media activity following the blast and have begun extensive technical analysis of communication records. Data from all mobile phones that were active in the vicinity of the Red Fort complex at the time of the explosion is being examined.

Officials said the data could help identify numbers connected to the car blast, revealing communication between suspects and possible accomplices. The dump data from the Red Fort parking area and surrounding zones has been obtained, as the occupants of the car may have been in touch with others before or after the incident, an officer said.

Probe points to possible fidayeen attack

According to the Delhi Police's initial investigation, the high-intensity explosion near the Red Fort complex may have been a fidayeen (suicide) attack, said sources within the Delhi Police on Tuesday.

According to early findings, investigators believe the suspect intended to carry out an explosion. As soon as the suspect learned that a Faridabad module had been busted, he reportedly shifted to planning a fidayeen-style operation, apparently to maximise casualties and avoid capture by police, the sources added.

Investigators are also probing whether the actual target of the attack was another location since the car was moving slowly. Investigators are looking at all possible angles.

Delhi Police on Tuesday registered an FIR under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Explosives Act in connection with the deadly blast.

Also Read:

Also Read: