Image Source : PTI Delhi: Cop, wife shot at by two near Burari, couple hospitalised

The head constable of Delhi Police Special Cell and his wife were shot dead in Burari area of the capital Delhi on Friday. After dinner, both went out for a night walk. There is a possibility of incident during the robbery, both are admitted in the hospital. According to the police, both are out of danger.

"A policeman, who is part of the Delhi Police Special Cell and his wife were shot at by 2 people. The incident happened last night when both of them were walking on a road near Burari. Both the victims are safe right now and investigation is underway," said Delhi Police.

Earlier on Thursday, When SK Gupta, 71, married a woman almost half his age in November last year, he hoped that his ailing son would get the care he needs. Gupta, a resident of West Delhi's Rajouri Garden, has a son Amit, 45, who is physically challenged and also suffers from cerebral palsy.

Months after Gupta married the woman, 35, she refused to take care of Amit. Gupta later decided to get divorced but his wife demanded Rs 1 crore as alimony. This prompted him to hatch her murder.

On Wednesday, around 2.30 PM, the Delhi Police received information about a murder in Rajouri Garden area. On reaching the spot, the police found the woman's body with multiple stab wounds.

During the investigation, it was revealed that SK Gupta wanted to get rid of his wife at any cost when she demanded money to separate.

According to police, Gupta came in contact with accused Vipin who used to take his son Amit to hospital. He along with his son hatched a conspiracy with Vipin to kill his wife. He promised to give Vipin Rs 10 lakh to murder her and even paid Rs 2.40 lakh as an advance, news agency PTI quoted a senior police official, as saying.

