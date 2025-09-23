Dehri Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates Dehri Assembly Election 2025: In 2020, Fateh Bahadur Singh of the RJD won the seat by defeating BJP candidate Satyanarayan Singh with a margin of 464 votes.

Patna:

The Dehri Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 212 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat and it is not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state. The Dehri Assembly constituency comes under Karakat Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Fateh Bahadur Singh of the RJD won the seat by defeating BJP candidate Satyanarayan Singh with a margin of 464 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, CPI(ML)L candidate Raja Ram Singh Kushwaha won from the Karakat Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 1,05,858 by defeating Pawan Singh of the Independent. In 2015, RJD candidate Mohammad Illiyas Hussain registered a win in the Dehri constituency. In 2010, Independent candidate Jyoti Rashmi registered his victory from the seat.

Dehri Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Dehri Assembly constituency is part of the Rohtas district. As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,55,456 voters in the Dehri constituency during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections. Out of this, 86,370 voters were male and 67,630 were female. No voter belonged to the third gender. 1,455 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Dehri in 2020 was 885 ( 846 were men and 39 were women). In 2015, the total number of voters in the Nokha constituency was 1,45,774, out of this, 81,140 voters were male and 63,504 were female. There were 1130 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Dehri in 2015 was 372 (278 were male and 94 were women).

Dehri Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Dehri constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Dehri Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Dehri Constituency Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Dehri Constituency 2020 and 2015 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, RJD candidate Fateh Bahadur Singh won the seat with a margin of 464 (0.3%). He polled 64,567 votes with a vote share of 41.57%. Singh defeated BJP candidate Satyanarayan Singh, who got 64,103 (41.27%). Rashtra Sewa Dal candidate Pradeep Kumar Joshi stood third with 9,070 (5.84%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, RJD candidate Mohammad Illiyas Hussain won the seat with a margin of 3898 (2.766%). He polled 49,402 votes with a vote share of 33.92%. RLSP candidate Jitendra Kumar got 45,504 votes (31.24%) and was the runner-up. Rashtra Sewa Dal candidate Pradeep Kumar stood third with 29,541 votes (20.28%).

Dehri Assembly Constituency Past Winners

1967: Tulsi Yadav (Samyukta Socialist Party)

1969: Tulsi Yadav (Samyukta Socialist Party)

1972: Manorma Pandey (Congress)

1977: Tribhuwan Singh (Janata Party)

1980: Tulsi Yadav (Janata Party)

1985: Shashi Rani Mishra (Congress)

1990: Tulsi Yadav (Janata Dal)

1995: Tulsi Yadav (Janata Dal)

2000: Arun Singh (CPI)(M)

2005: Arun Singh (CPI ((M) Liberation

2005: Arun Singh (Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation

2010: Rajeshwar Raj (JD) (U)

2015: Sanjay Yadav (RJD)

2020: Arun Singh (Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation

Dehri Constituency Voter Turnout in 2020 and 2015

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections was 1,55,327 or 52.68% in the Dehri Legislative Assembly Constituency. In 2015, the total number of valid votes in this Assembly seat was 1,45,655 or 53.36%.