Deepak Prakash to lose Bihar minister post after Upendra Kushwaha rejects BJP merger offer: Sources

Patna:

Deepak Prakash is unlikely to continue as a minister beyond six months after the swearing-in of the new government, following Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) chief Upendra Kushwaha's refusal to merge his party with the BJP. According to sources, the BJP had offered Kushwaha a merger proposal as part of efforts to consolidate its alliance partners. However, Kushwaha declined the offer, choosing instead to retain his party's independent identity while remaining within the NDA fold.

A similar proposal was reportedly made when Deepak Prakash was inducted into the ministry for the first time in November 2025. Despite Kushwaha rejecting the merger at that time as well, the BJP went ahead with Prakash's inclusion in the cabinet, hoping that the changing political landscape and considerations surrounding the future of Kushwaha's son in politics might eventually persuade him to reconsider.

However, Kushwaha has remained firm on his stand. During a party event on Tuesday, he hinted at his position, telling workers that the interests of the party were greater than personal or family considerations.

Sources indicate that Kushwaha has reiterated his decision not to merge the party with the BJP. While he is expected to continue as part of the NDA alliance, Deepak Prakash is likely to remain a minister only until the completion of the constitutionally mandated six-month period.

Upendra Kushwaha is currently not willing to speak on the record. The information was shared during an off-the-record telephonic conversation.

Deepak Prakash awaits NDA nomination

Deepak Prakash has not yet been announced as the NDA candidate for the upcoming Bihar Legislative Council elections. On Sunday, while speaking to reporters, he conveyed his best wishes to all contesting candidates for the polls scheduled on June 18. He avoided making any comments on seat-sharing arrangements or alliance-related decisions, stating that such matters should be handled by the senior leadership of the parties.

The elections will be held for a total of 10 seats in the Bihar Legislative Council. This includes nine seats that are going through the regular biennial election process, along with one seat that became vacant after former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar moved to the Rajya Sabha.

The term of the nine outgoing members is set to end on June 28. The results of the election will therefore decide the new composition of the Upper House in the state legislature for the next term.

ALSO READ: Bihar MLC elections: BJP fields Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh and Sanjay Mayukh among four nominees