Day before Bihar polls, JDU leader Niranjan Kushwaha’s brother, wife, daughter found dead at Purnia home The deceased have been identified as Niranjan’s elder brother, Naveen Kushwaha, his wife Kanchan Mala Singh, and their daughter Tanu Priya, police said on Wednesday.

Purnia:

Just a day before the first phase of the Bihar elections, Purnia district on Tuesday night saw a crime incident where three members of JDU leader Niranjan Kushwaha’s family were found dead at their home. The deceased have been identified as Niranjan’s elder brother, Naveen Kushwaha, his wife Kanchan Mala Singh, and their daughter Tanu Priya, police said on Wednesday.

Bodies were recovered from their house

The bodies were recovered from their house in the European colony under the Kehat Police Station limits on Tuesday night, a senior officer said.

According to residents, one of the deceased was the elder brother of local JD (U) leader Neeranjan Kushwaha, he said.

“Soon after receiving the information about the dead bodies found in the house, a police team reached the spot. Bodies have been sent for the post-mortem examinations to ascertain the exact cause of death," the SDPO said.

Forensic experts collect evidence from spot

Forensic experts are collecting evidence from the spot, he said, adding that an investigation is underway.

"Locals claimed that Naveen Kushwaha was very popular in the locality and he had previously contested Lok Sabha as well as assembly polls," another officer said.

