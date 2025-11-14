Darbhanga Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVE: Sanjay Saraogi Vs Umesh Sahani | Who will win? Darbhanga Bihar Election Results 2025: Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Sanjay Saraogi, VIP's Umesh Sahani and Jan Suraaj Party's (JSP) Rakesh Kumar Mishra are the main candidates in the Darbhanga constituency of Bihar.

Patna:

The counting of votes for the Darbhanga constituency will begin at 8 am, along with the other 243 constituencies of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The Darbhanga Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 83 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat and it is not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Darbhanga Assembly constituency comes under the Darbhanga Lok Sabha constituency.

Bihar Assembly Elections: Voter Turnout in 2025 in Darbhanga

Main Parties and Candidates in Darbhanga

The BJP and the RJD are the main parties in the Darbhanga constituency. The BJP is part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) along with Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has formed an alliance under the Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan) with Congress, Left parties, and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).

Sanjay Saraogi (BJP), Durga Nanda Mahavir Nayak (BSP), Umesh Sahani (VIP), and Rakesh Kumar Mishra (Jan Suraaj Party) are among the major candidates contesting the elections.

Bihar Assembly Elections: What happened in Darbhanga in 2020 and 2015?

In 2020, BJP candidate Sanjay Saraogi won the seat by defeating RJD candidate Amar Nath Gami. He polled 84,144 votes with a vote share of 49.32%. Amar Nath Gami got 73,505 votes (43.08%).

Shankar Kumar Jha, an independent candidate, stood third with 2,757 votes with a 1.62% vote share.

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Sanjay Saraogi of the BJP won the seat. He polled 77,776 votes. Om Prakash Kheria of the RJD got 70,316 votes and was the runner-up. The winning margin was 7,460 votes or 4.61%.