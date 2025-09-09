Daraunda Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, vote margin, party-wise candidates Karnjeet Singh alias Vyas Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Amarnath Yadav of the Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation with a margin of 11,320 votes in the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections.

The Daraundha (Daraunda) Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 109 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

Daraundha is part of the Siwan Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Karnjeet Singh alias Vyas Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Amarnath Yadav of the Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation with a margin of 11,320 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Janata Dal United candidate Vijaylakshmi Devi won from the Siwan Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 92,857 votes by defeating Independent candidate Hena Shahab.

Daraundha Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Daraundha Assembly constituency is a part of the Siwan district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 3,192,25 voters in the Daraundha constituency during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,674,25 voters were male and 1,517,86 were female. 14 voters belonged to the third gender. 857 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Daraundha in 2020 was 1,270 (1,233 men and 37 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Daraundha constituency was 2,892,96. Out of this, 1,532,83 voters were male and 1,360,02 were female. 11 voters belonged to the third gender. There were 302 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Daraundha in 2015 was 613 (385 men and 228 women).

Daraundha Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Daraundha constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Daraundha Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Daraundha Constituency Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Daraundha Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Karnjeet Singh alias Vyas Singh won the seat with a margin of 11,320 votes (7.18%). He was polled 71,934 votes with a vote share of 44.09%. He defeated Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation candidate Amarnath Yadav, who got 60,614 votes (37.15%). Independent candidate Rohit Kumar Anurag alias Bhola ji stood third with 10,299 votes (6.31%).



In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Janata Dal United (JDU) candidate Kavita Singh won the seat with a margin of 13,222 votes (9.26%). She was polled 66,255 votes with a vote share of 43.67%. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Jitendra Swami got 53,033 votes (34.95 %) and was the runner-up. NOTA was at third spot with 8983 votes (5.92%).

2020: Karanjeet alias Vyas Singh (Bharatiya Janata Party )

2019: Karanjeet alias Vyas Singh (Independent)

2015: Hari Shankar Yadav (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2015: Kavita Singh (Janata Dal United)

2011: Kavita Singh (Janata Dal United)

2010: Jagmato Devi (Janata Dal United)

Daraundha Constituency Voter Turnout in 2020 and 2015

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections was 1,631,63 or 51.11% in the Daraundha Legislative Assembly Constituency. In 2015, the total number of valid votes in this Assembly seat was 1,517,22 or 52.45%.