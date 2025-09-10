Danapur Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates Danapur Assembly Election 2025: In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Ritlal Ray won the Danapur seat with a margin of 15,924 votes (8.69%).

Patna:

The Danapur Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 186 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state. The Danapur Assembly constituency comes under the Pataliputra Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Ritlal Ray of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won the seat by defeating Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Asha Devi Sinha with a margin of 15,924 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate and Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Misha Bharti won from the Pataliputra Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 85,174 votes by defeating Ram Kripal Yadav of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Danapur Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Danapur Assembly constituency is a part of the Patna district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 3,53,534 voters in the Danapur constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,87,213 were male and 1,66,312 were female voters. Nine voters belonged to the third gender. 541 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Danapur in 2020 was 1,397 (1,281 men and 116 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Danapur constituency was 3,21,439. Out of this, 1,75,298 voters were male, 1,46,126 were female, and 15 belonged to a third gender. There were 430 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Danapur in 2015 was 1,121 (555 men and 566 women).

Danapur Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Danapur constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Danapur Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date for Danapur along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Danapur Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet for Danapur.

Danapur Constituency 2020 and 2015 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Ritlal Ray won the Danapur seat with a margin of 15,924 votes (8.69%). He polled 89,895 votes with a vote share of 48.44%. He defeated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Asha Devi Sinha, who got 73,971 votes (39.86%). Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) candidate Deepak Kumar stood third with 7,731 votes (4.17%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Asha Devi Sinha won the Danapur seat with a margin of 5,209 votes (3.18%). She polled 72,192 votes with a vote share of 43.23%. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Raj Kishor Yadav got 66,983 votes (40.11%) and was the runner-up. Independent candidate Tinku Yadav stood third with 13,002 votes (7.79%).

Danapur Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2020: Ritlal Ray (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2015: Asha Devi Sinha (Bharatiya Janata Party)

2010: Asha Devi Sinha (Bharatiya Janata Party)

October, 2005: Asha Devi Sinha (Bharatiya Janata Party)

February, 2005: Asha Devi Sinha (Bharatiya Janata Party)

2000: Lalu Prasad Yadav (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

1995: Lalu Prasad Yadav (Janata Dal)

1990: Vijender Rai (Janata Dal)

1985: Vijender Rai (Independent)

1980: Budh Deo Singh (Congress)

1977: Ram Lakhan Singh Yadav (Congress)

Danapur Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Danapur Assembly constituency was 1,85,635 or 52.51 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,67,076 or 51.98 per cent.