Bihar: Crowd holds police sub-inspector hostage over drunken misconduct allegations; video goes viral

Samastipur:

A dramatic incident occurred in Bihar's Samastipur where a police sub-inspector was held hostage by a local crowd after being accused of drunken misbehaviour. The officer, identified as Rinku Singh, was posted at the Vibhutipur police station and reportedly created a commotion at a sweet shop before locals intervened. A video of the incident is now circulating widely on social media.

Allegations of intimidation and drunken behaviour

Eyewitnesses claimed that the officer was allegedly intoxicated and began threatening the shopkeeper during an argument. They further accused him of warning citizens that he could implicate them in false cases. The behaviour triggered anger among locals who quickly gathered at the spot, overpowered the officer and held him for some time before police teams arrived.

Watch the video here:

Police rescue and medical examination

A team from Vibhutipur police station reached the location on receiving information and managed to free the sub-inspector from the crowd. He was later taken to the Samastipur Sadar Hospital for a medical examination on Tuesday evening. Officials said the findings will help determine further action.

Questions raised over policing standards

The incident has sparked debate over police conduct in the region. While no senior official has yet issued an official statement, the viral video has intensified scrutiny of the district police force. All eyes are now on Samastipur Superintendent of Police Arbind Pratap Singh, who is expected to decide the course of action against the accused officer.

18 detained for selling fake lottery tickets

Last week, police detained 18 people for allegedly selling fake lottery tickets through a syndicate in Bihar's Patna. As per officials, the action followed a joint raid by the police at a roadside building near Paijawa locality. Patna City SDPO-2 Gaurav Kumar said multiple printing machines were found installed at the premises, and a large stock of lottery tickets and coupons was recovered, news agency PTI reported. The arrested persons are being interrogated, he said, adding that the exact value of the seized materials is being ascertained. Preliminary findings indicate that the printed lottery tickets were supplied to different states, and the operation involved distribution across multiple districts, Kumar added.

(Inputs from Sunil Kumar)

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