Criminals open fire outside house in Patna's Kankarbagh area, police lay siege Patna firing: The firing took place in Patna's Kankarbagh area today around 2 pm. STF has reached the spot along with the Police.

Patna firing: At least four criminals opened fire outside a house today in Patna's Kankarbagh area in Bihar, prompting the police to lay siege to the location. After the firing, all the criminals went into hiding inside a house nearby. The firing took place around 2 pm.

According to the Patna Police, Special Task Force (STF) has reached the spot along with the Police. The force has surrounded the entire building from all sides. The criminals are being appealed to surrender. Patna SSP along with all the top officers present at the spot. STF team is conducting a search operation in the entire area.

Tejashwi Yadav on firing incident

On the firing incident in Patna, former Bihar deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said, "Crime is increasing day by day in the state. We have been saying several times that there is not a single day when more than two hundred rounds of bullets are not fired in Bihar. It happens every day. Kidnapping is happening everywhere in Patna. You can see this in many places. People are tortured in police custody. They die in custody, and no one answers it. The Chief Minister has nothing to do with it. If only follows what his officials tell him."