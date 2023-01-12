Buxar farmers protest: Union Minister Ashwini Choubey's convoy stopped by angry protesters

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Slogans raised against Ashwini Choubey

Buxar farmers protest: A convoy of Union Minister Ashwini Choubey reportedly stoped by angry protesters in Bihar's Buxar on Thursday. Choubey reached protest-hit Buxar, where he faced the heat of people's anger. People gathered around his car and raised slogans against him.

Hours before the incident, he slammed the Nitish government over police lathi-charge on farmers. "The chief minister and his deputy are stating that they don't know about lathi-charge incident on farmers in Buxar. Then who's running the government?- A ghost or press? We'll not keep quiet until farmers get justice. Police personnel involved in it should be sacked," MoS Ashwini Choubey said.

"It has been over 24 hours, videos of Buxar lathi-charge incident went viral yet uncle Dhritarashtra Kumar and nephew say they don't know about the incident. They're liars. Why were false cases slapped on farmers? If lathis are showered on farmers, we'll not keep quiet," he added.

Earlier, Nitish government came under attack after a video surfaced in which police personnel are seen larthicharging farmers in Buxar.

Farmers' protest over compensation for land acquisition for thermal power plant turned violent in Bihar's Buxar on Wednesday. Protesting villagers attacked a police party and set a vehicle on fire demanding better rate for their land which is being acquired for Chausa Power Plant. The police tried to control the situation resorting to lathicharge, however, they had to open fire in the air as villagers turned violent.

Four policemen were injured in the clashes. More police force has been deployed in the area.

Angered by police action, farmers intensified their protests against the government and the power plant owner.

