Congress top brass speaks to Lalu Yadav as Bihar seat-sharing tussle in Mahagathbandhan continues Senior Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, met with RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav to resolve the issue, while a crucial meeting is underway at Kharge’s residence.

Patna:

The seat-sharing impasse between the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress continues to cast a shadow over the Mahagathbandhan's preparations for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. Senior Congress leaders, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, held talks with RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in an attempt to break the deadlock. Meanwhile, a key meeting is underway at Kharge’s residence in New Delhi, with Rahul Gandhi and Congress general secretary C Venugopal also in attendance.

Deadlock persists between RJD and Congress over seat sharing

Despite ongoing negotiations, the RJD and Congress remain at odds over seat allocation in the Grand Alliance. RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav visited New Delhi recently but was unable to meet top Congress leaders. Simultaneously, Congress held internal discussions with its Bihar leadership to finalise potential candidates amid uncertainty over alliance shares. The Congress Central Election Committee is scheduled to meet in New Delhi to discuss the election strategy further.

Lalu Prasad begins allocation of party symbols amid alliance tensions

Back in Bihar, RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav has begun distributing election symbols to party candidates. Among those given symbols are Bogo Singh from Matihani, Sanjeev Singh from Parbatta, and Deepu Yadav from Sandesh constituency. Similarly, CPI (ML) and CPM, Mahagathbandhan allies, have approved candidates to file nominations, signalling readiness despite the alliance’s internal disagreements.

NDA faces candidate announcement delay over seat disputes

On the other side, the NDA’s candidate announcement has also hit a roadblock. Although the BJP and JD(U) agreed to contest 101 seats each, Rashtriya Lok Morcha president Upendra Kushwaha’s dissatisfaction over seat sharing forced the postponement of the NDA’s joint candidate declaration. Both the BJP and JDU have started allocating symbols to their candidates. A strategy to ensure coordination during nominations is being devised, with senior BJP leaders, including the Union Home Minister, scheduled to visit Patna to oversee the process.

Congress unilaterally begins announcing candidates amid talks

In a significant move, the Congress party late Wednesday night began unveiling its candidates for the Bihar polls through its official social media channels, bypassing traditional announcements and signalling impatience over the stalled alliance talks. The initial list includes prominent names such as Bihar Congress state president Rajesh Ram from Kutumba, Shashi Shekhar Singh from Wazirganj, and Kaushlendra Kumar (Chhote Mukhiya) from Nalanda.

Other candidates announced include Trishuldhari Singh (Barbeegha), Pratima Das (Rajapakad), Prakash Garib Das (Bachhwada), Vijendra Chaudhary (Muzaffarpur), Om Parkash Garg (Gopalganj), Amita Bhushan (Begusarai), and Anand Shekhar Singh (Aurangabad).

Rajesh Ram, after filing his nomination, publicly thanked the party leadership for the ticket.

Countdown to nominations and polls

As alliance negotiations continue, election preparations are in full swing. RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav filed his nomination from Raghopur on Wednesday. The first phase of the Bihar Assembly polls will be held on November 6, with the second phase on November 11. The last date for filing nominations for the first phase is October 17, and October 20 for the second phase.