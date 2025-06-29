Congress appoints 58 observers ahead of Bihar Assembly elections | Check full list Through this appointment drive, the Congress is looking to strengthen its grassroots network and enhance its strategic presence within the Mahagathbandhan alliance as the election campaign gains momentum.

Patna:

In a move to strengthen its election machinery in Bihar, the Congress on Sunday appointed 58 AICC observers for the upcoming state Assembly polls, expected to be held around October-November this year.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge approved the list of observers, which includes several notable names such as Wing Commander Anuma Acharya (retd), Ali Mehandi, Ashok Chandna, Manoj Yadav, Nadeem Javed, Shoaib Khan, Akhilesh Yadav, and Virender Yadav, among others.

Alliance performance in previous polls

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections-

The RJD, the largest partner in the Mahagathbandhan, contested 144 seats and won 75.

The Congress fielded candidates on 70 seats, managing to secure just 19.

The CPI(ML) Liberation, another alliance member, contested 19 seats and won 12.

With this appointment drive, the Congress aims to revamp its ground-level coordination and play a more effective role in the Mahagathbandhan as the poll battle heats up.

EC to upload 2003 voter list for Bihar; nearly 5 crore voters exempt from submitting documents

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will soon upload the 2003 Bihar electoral roll on its website to assist nearly 4.96 crore voters whose names were part of that list. These voters will not be required to submit additional documents while filling out enumeration forms as part of the special intensive revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls.

EC's objective: Ensure inclusion of all eligible voters

Responding to criticism from opposition parties, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar emphasized that the revision exercise aims to include all eligible citizens and exclude those who are ineligible or non-citizens. The EC dismissed allegations of manipulation and stated that the revision is a constitutional obligation under Article 326, which mandates universal adult suffrage.

Opposition raises concerns over potential misuse

Several opposition parties have voiced concerns that the revision could lead to targeted exclusion of voters using the state machinery. However, a senior EC official said that questioning the exercise amounts to challenging constitutional principles and called for transparency from those opposing it.

Booth-level agents (BLAs) appointed; more can join

The EC has urged political parties to appoint Booth-Level Agents (BLAs) to ensure transparency during the revision process. So far, 1.54 lakh BLAs have been appointed by national and state-recognised parties. The EC has encouraged more appointments to help monitor the process at the grassroots level.

Document exemption for 2003 voters

According to EC guidelines-

4.96 crore voters (around 60% of Bihar's electorate) whose names were in the 2003 electoral rolls will not need to submit supporting documents for date/place of birth. They only need to attach an extract from the 2003 roll.

The remaining 3 crore voters (40%) must submit one of 11 accepted documents to verify their eligibility.

If a voter’s parents were listed in the 2003 roll, they only need to provide their own proof of birth, not that of their parents.

Enumeration and verification process

Each existing voter will receive an enumeration form from their Booth Level Officer (BLO) or can download it online. The BLO will collect the form and provide an acknowledgement. Based on these, Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) will prepare the draft electoral roll. House-to-house verification will also be conducted to ensure accuracy.

Special provisions to prevent fraudulent enrolment

To prevent illegal entries, especially by foreign migrants, the EC has introduced a ‘declaration form’ for applicants who-

Are shifting from outside Bihar.

Were born before July 1, 1987, or between July 1, 1987, and December 2, 2004.

Applicants in the latter group must provide documents to verify their own and their parents' date and place of birth.

Why is the revision urgent in Bihar?

The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted in 2003, and the state now has over 7.89 crore registered voters across 243 assembly seats. With elections due later this year, Bihar’s revision has been prioritised ahead of similar exercises in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Puducherry, where elections are due in mid-2026.

Aiming for error-free rolls amid migration and urbanisation

The EC said the revision is essential due to challenges like urban migration, new eligible voters, unreported deaths, and risks of illegal immigrant entries. The objective is to ensure clean and credible electoral rolls ahead of the crucial assembly elections.