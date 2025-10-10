Chirag Paswan says NDA's Bihar seat sharing to be out soon after 'positive talks' with BJP Paswan is aiming to contest 40 to 50 seats. In contrast, the BJP initially proposed around 20 seats but has now reportedly increased its offer to 22. However, no official announcement has been made in this regard so far.

Patna:

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan met BJP leader Nityanand Rai on Friday to finalise the NDA seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming Bihar elections. Speaking to reporters, Chirag described the meeting as “positive” and said the seat allocation would be announced soon.

"The talks are going in a positive manner and are in their end stage now. The thing you’ve been waiting for will also happen very soon. Apart from seats, we are discussing everything in detail to ensure there’s never any problem within the alliance. Where our Prime Minister is, I don’t need to worry about my own respect,” he said.

Riding high on his party's impressive performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, where it secured victory in all five constituencies it contested, Paswan is aiming to contest 40 to 50 seats. In contrast, the BJP initially proposed around 20 seats but has now reportedly increased its offer to 22. However, no official announcement has been made in this regard so far.

Nityanand Rai’s fourth meeting with Chirag Paswan

Nityanand Rai visited Chirag residence three times yesterday as logjam continues over seat-sharing between the BJP and LJP(RV).

The LJP(RV) is staking claim on several other constituencies where it considers itself strong, a matter now under active discussion among senior BJP leaders.

The constituencies in focus include Bakhri, currently represented by a CPI legislator and narrowly lost by BJP last time; Matiani, previously won by LJP’s Rajkumar who later joined JDU; and Alouli, Simri Bakhtiyarpur and Morwa, all of which were won by RJD in the last election, with JDU finishing second and LJP third.

Mahagathbandhan seat-sharing hits roadblock

Allies within the Mahagathbandhan are facing a standoff over seat allocation. Sources say that a late-night discussion between RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani ended without any resolution. Sahani is insisting on at least 20 seats, whereas the RJD, Congress, and Left parties are reluctant to go beyond 12 to 15 seats.

Meanwhile, friction has surfaced between the RJD and Congress regarding the distribution of seats. The Congress has urged the RJD to finalise the arrangement promptly, cautioning that it will start announcing its candidates from October 13 if no agreement is reached.