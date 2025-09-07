Chirag Paswan's LJP to go solo in Bihar elections? Party MP Arun Bharti says 'we have courage...' In an 'X' post, party leader Arun Bharti said the LJP secured 6 per cent of the votes during the 2020 Bihar elections, even though it contested only on 137 seats. Had the LJP contested on all 243 seats, Bharti said, the party would have secured a 10 per cent vote share.

Patna:

In an apparent dig at its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) MP Arun Bharti said on Sunday that only the Chirag Paswan-led party has the 'courage' to go solo in assembly elections in Bihar.

In an 'X' (previously Twitter) post, Bharti said the LJP secured 6 per cent of the votes during the 2020 Bihar elections, even though it contested only on 137 seats. Had the LJP contested on all 243 seats, Bharti said, the party would have secured a 10 per cent vote share.

"This was a living testament to the strength of our workers and the trust of the people," Bharti said in his post in Hindi, while calling the karyakartas the strength of the LJP. "It is the natural expectation of the workers who toil tirelessly for the party that one day they too will get the opportunity to serve the people as representatives of the party."

"In 2020, when we could not fulfil this sentiment and expectation of our workers due to coalition obligations, we took the bold decision to contest the elections alone," he said, while noting that LJP's decision to go solo in the 2020 Bihar polls was a 'strategic move'.

LJP's performance in 2020 Bihar polls

During the 2020 Bihar elections, the Chirag Paswan party won just one seat out of the 137 constituencies it contested. Though a member of the NDA, the undivided LJP had fielded most of its candidates against Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal-United (JD-U) in the 2020 polls.

LJP's 40-seat demand

Buoyed by its success in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections when it won all five seats on which it contested, the LJP hopes to improve its performance in the 2025 Bihar elections. According to reports, the party has demanded to contest on 40 seats, but the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has offered it around 25 seats. It is, however, not known yet whether the LJP has accepted the BJP's offer.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce dates for assembly polls in Bihar, slated to be held later this year, in October.