Chhath Puja 2024: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar inspects ghats, reviews preparations in Patna

Chhath Puja 2024: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday inspected the Ganga ghats in the state capital to review preparations for the coming Chhath festival. The festival will be celebrated on November 7 and 8.

During the inspection, Kumar directed officials to make proper arrangements for cleanliness, security, safety, light and public address systems for the devotees and visitors in Patna, a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office said.

"The CM also asked officials to ensure that devotees and visitors do not face difficulties during the festival. He directed them to make sure that arrangements for temporary changing rooms, toilets and other facilities,are available at the ghats," the statement said.

It was the third time the chief minister inspected the ghats of Ganga for the Chhath festival in the last 15 days.

The CM, accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, other ministers and officials, began the inspection from Nasriganj Ghat and went to Kangan Ghat in a steamer. Chhath is a major Hindu festival celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and several other parts of the country.

Celebrated mainly in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and among the Indian diaspora, the Chhath Puja festival spans four days and includes rituals of fasting, bathing in rivers, and prayers at sunrise and sunset.

Devotees, particularly women, prepare special offerings, including 'thekua' (a traditional sweet) and fruits, gathering at riverbanks to pay homage to the Sun, seeking health and prosperity for their families.