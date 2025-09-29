Chhatapur Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates ChhatapurAssembly Election 2025: In the 2020 assembly elections, the seat was won by Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Neeraj Kumar Singh who defeated Vipin Kumar Singh of the Rashtriya Janata Dal by a margin of 20635 votes.

Patna:

The Chhatapur Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 45 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat, not reserved for Scheduled Castes (Scs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Chhatapur Assembly constituency comes under Supaul district of Bihar. In the 2020 assembly elections, the seat was won by Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Neeraj Kumar Singh who defeated Vipin Kumar Singh of the Rashtriya Janata Dal by a margin of 20635 votes.

The Chhatapur Assembly constituency also comes under Supaul Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Janata Dal (united) candidate Dileshwar Kamait won the Supaul parliamentary seat by defeating Chandrahas Chaupal of the Rashtriya Janata Dal with a margin of 169803 votes.

Chhatapur Constituency: Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Chhatapur Assembly constituency is a part of the Sitamarhi district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 310035 voters in the Chhatapur constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 162458 were male and 147566 were female voters. Only 11 voters belonged to the third gender. Over 909 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Chhatapur in 2020 was 217 (209 men and 8 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Chhatapur constituency was 263253. Out of this, 139616 voters were male, 123629 were female. Only five voters were there in the third gender category. There were 373 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Chhatapur in 2015 was 32 (26 men and 6 women).

Chhatapur Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Chhatapur constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Chhatapur Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Chhatapur Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Chhatapur Assembly Constituency: Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Neeraj Kumar Singh won the seat with a margin of 20635 votes (10.26%). He polled 93755 votes with a vote share of 46.39%. He defeated RJD candidate Vipin Kumar Singh, who got 73120 votes (36.18%). Independent candidate Deo Narayan Sada stood third with 4274 votes (2.11%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Niraj Kumar Singh won the seat with margin of 9292 votes (5.49%). RJD candidate Jahur Alam got 66405 votes (38.35%) and was the runner-up.

2020: Neeraj Kumar Singh (BJP)

2015: Niraj Kumar Singh (BJP)

2010: Neeraj Kumar Singh (JDU)

Oct 2005: Vishwa (JDU)

Feb 2005: Sardar (RJD)

2000: Gita Devi (RJD )

1995: Bishwa Mohan Bharti (JD)

1990: Yogendra Nr Sardar (JD)

1985: Kumbh Nr Sardar (INC)

1980: Kumbh Narin Sardar (INC)

1977: Sitaram Paswan (JNP)

Chhatapur Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Chhatapur Assembly constituency was 202088 or 65.18 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 173177 or 65.78 per cent.