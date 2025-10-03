Chenari Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates Chenari Assembly Election 2025: In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Congress candidate Murari Prasad Gautam won the Chenari seat with a margin of 18,003 votes (10.55%).

Patna:

The Chenari Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 207 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state. The Chenari Assembly constituency comes under the Sasaram Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Murari Prasad Gautam of the Congress won the seat by defeating Janata Dal United (JDU) candidate Lalan Paswan with a margin of 18,003 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Congress candidate Manoj Kumar won from the Sasaram Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 19,157 votes by defeating Shivesh Kumar of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Chenari Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Chenari Assembly constituency is a part of the Rohtas district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 3,03,618 voters in the Chenari constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,60,032 were male and 1,43,582 were female voters. Four voters belonged to the third gender. 1,448 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Chenari in 2020 was 904 (884 men and 20 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Chenari constituency was 2,77,549. Out of this, 1,50,693 voters were male, 1,26,853 were female, and three voters belonged to a third gender. There were 1,129 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Chenari in 2015 was 330 (215 men and 115 women).

Chenari Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Chenari constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Chenari Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date for Chenari along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Chenari Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet for Chenari.

Chenari Constituency 2020 and 2015 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Congress candidate Murari Prasad Gautam won the Chenari seat with a margin of 18,003 votes (10.55%). He polled 71,701 votes with a vote share of 41.25%. He defeated Janata Dal United (JDU) candidate Lalan Paswan, who got 53,698 votes (30.89%). Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) candidate Chandra Shekhar Paswan stood third with 18,074 votes (10.40%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) candidate Lalan Paswan won the Chenari seat with a margin of 9,781 votes (6.88%). He polled 68,148 votes with a vote share of 45.11%. Congress candidate Mangal Ram got 58,367 votes (38.64%) and was the runner-up. None of the Above (NOTA) stood third with 8,876 votes (5.88%).

Chenari Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2020: Murari Prasad Gautam (Congress)

2015: Lalan Paswan (Rashtriya Lok Samta Party)

2010: Shyam Bihari Ram (Janata Dal United)

October, 2005: Lalan Paswan (Janata Dal United)

February, 2005: Lalan Paswan (Janata Dal United)

2000: Chhedi Paswan (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

1995: Jawahar Paswan (Janata Dal)

1990: Jawahar Paswan (Janata Dal)

1985: Chhedi Paswan (Lok Dal)

1980: Dudnath Paswan (Congress)

1977: Ram Bachan Paswan (Janata Party)

Chenari Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Chenari Assembly constituency was 1,74,007 or 57.31 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,51,272 or 54.50 per cent.