Chapra Assembly Election Result 2025 Live: Shatrughan Yadav vs Chhoti Kumar | Who will win?

The counting of votes for the Chapra Assembly constituency will begin at 8 a.m., along with the other 242 constituencies of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The Chapra Assembly constituency is a general seat, and it comes under the Saran Lok Sabha constituency. The seat falls under the Saran district, which has nine more constituencies under it.
BJP's CN Gupta has won the seat for the past two times in 2020 and 2015. In 2020, Gupta received 75,710 (44.97 per cent) votes, defeating RJD's Randhir Kumar Singh, who had got 68,939 (40.95 per cent) votes. The third place was grabbed by independent candidate Sunil Kumar, who received 6,062 (3.6 per cent) votes.
In 2015, Gupta had defeated RJD's Singh by a margin of more than 11000 votes. The BJP candidate had received 71,646 (45.27 per cent) votes, while Singh had got 60,267 (38.08 per cent) votes. Independent candidate Udit Rai was in third place, receiving 5,707 (3.61 per cent) votes.
- 2020: CN Gupta (BJP)
- 2015: CN Gupta (BJP)
- 2014: Randhir Kumar Singh (RJD)
- 2010: Janardan Singh Sigriwal (BJP)
- 2005: Ram Parvash Rai (JD-U)
- 2000: Udit Rai (RJD)
- 1995: Udit Rai (Janata Dal)
- 1990: Udit Rai (Independent)
- 1985: Janak Yadav (Independent)
- 1980: Janak Yadav (Janata Party)
- 1977: Mithlesh Kumar Singh (Janata Party)
- 1972: Janak Yadav (Congress)
- 1969: Janak Yadav (Praja Socialist Party)
- 1967: Uday Pratap N Singh (Jana Sangh)
- 1962: Sundri Devi (Congress)
- 1957: Jaglal Chaudhary (Congress)
- 1957: Prabhunath Singh (Congress)