Chapra Assembly Election Result 2025 Live: Shatrughan Yadav vs Chhoti Kumar | Who will win? The key candidates from the Chapra Assembly Constituency are Shatrughan Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal and Chhoti Kumar of the Bharatiya Janata Party. BJP has won the seat in the last two elections.

Patna:

The counting of votes for the Chapra Assembly constituency will begin at 8 a.m., along with the other 242 constituencies of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The Chapra Assembly constituency is a general seat, and it comes under the Saran Lok Sabha constituency. The seat falls under the Saran district, which has nine more constituencies under it.

Bihar Assembly Elections: Voter Turnout in 2025 in Chapra

to be updated

Main Parties and Candidates in Chapra

The Phulwari Assembly constituency is witnessing a multi-cornered contest featuring prominent leaders from major political parties in Bihar, with Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) Shatrughan Yadav, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Chhoti Kumar and Jan Suraaj Party's (JSP) JP Singh in the fray.

Chapra Assembly Constituency Past Winners

BJP's CN Gupta has won the seat for the past two times in 2020 and 2015. In 2020, Gupta received 75,710 (44.97 per cent) votes, defeating RJD's Randhir Kumar Singh, who had got 68,939 (40.95 per cent) votes. The third place was grabbed by independent candidate Sunil Kumar, who received 6,062 (3.6 per cent) votes.

In 2015, Gupta had defeated RJD's Singh by a margin of more than 11000 votes. The BJP candidate had received 71,646 (45.27 per cent) votes, while Singh had got 60,267 (38.08 per cent) votes. Independent candidate Udit Rai was in third place, receiving 5,707 (3.61 per cent) votes.