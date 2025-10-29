Chapra Assembly Election 2025: Can RJD's Khesari Lal Yadav break BJP's two-term winning streak? A stronghold for the BJP, the seat has seen party candidate CN Gupta win consecutively in 2015 and 2020.

Patna:

The Chapra Assembly constituency in Bihar is gearing up for an intense three-cornered fight in the 2025 Bihar elections. Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) Khesari Lal Yadav (Bhojpuri Film Actor), Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Chhoti Kumari, and Jan Suraaj Party’s (JSP) Jai Prakash Singh are fighting against one another in the Chapra constituency of Bihar. A stronghold for the BJP, the seat has seen party candidate CN Gupta win consecutively in 2015 and 2020, solidifying the party's influence in the constituency and providing an edge to Chhoti Kumari. RJD candidate Khesari Lal Yadav, a Bhojpuri film superstar with an immense fan following in the state, introduces another parallel in the electoral contest. Also, the emergence of Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) is signaling a shift in the local political landscape. As Chapra heads to the 2025 electoral battle, the contest between RJD's Khesari Lal Yadav, BJP’s Chhoti Kumari, and JSP’s Jai Prakash Singh promises to be one of the most closely watched and unpredictable battles in Bihar’s upcoming election.

Chapra Constituency Assembly Election 2025: Key candidates

The RJD is in alliance with the Congress, Left parties, and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) in Bihar, while the BJP has a pact with the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), Janata Dal United (JDU), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).

Chapra Assembly Constituency: All you need to know

The Chapra Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 118 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat and it is not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Chapra Assembly constituency is part of the Saran Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Dr CN Gupta of the BJP won the seat by defeating RJD candidate Randhir Kumar Singh with a margin of 6,773 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidate Rajiv Pratap Rudy won from the Saran Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 13,661 votes by defeating Rohini Acharya of the RJD.

In 2015, BJP candidate Dr CN Gupta registered a win in the Chapra constituency. In the 2014 by-poll, RJD candidate Randhir Kumar Singh won the seat. In 2010, BJP candidate Janardan Singh Sigriwal registered his victory from the seat.

Chapra Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Chapra Assembly constituency is a part of the Saran district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,68,688 voters in the Chapra constituency during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections. Out of this, 89,223 voters were male and 77,411 were female. No voter belonged to the third gender. 2054 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Chapra in 2020 was 1141 (1072 were men and 69 were women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Chapra constituency was 1,58,250. Out of this, 84,618 voters were male and 73,188 were female. There were 444 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Chapra in 2015 was 990 (662 were men and 328 were women).

Chapra Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Chapra constituency in Bihar will go to the polls in the first phase on November 6, along with the other 120 Assembly constituencies of the state.

Chapra Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The result for Chapra will be declared on November 14, along with the other 242 Assembly constituencies of Bihar.

Chapra Constituency 2020 and 2015 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Dr CN Gupta won the seat with a margin of 6,771 votes (4.02%) for the second consecutive term. He polled 75,710 votes with a vote share of 44.97%. Gupta defeated RJD candidate Randhir Kumar Singh, who got 68,939 votes (40.95%). Independent candidate Sunil Kumar stood third with 6,062 votes (3.60%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Dr CN Gupta won the seat with a margin of 11,379 votes (7.19%). He polled 71,646 votes with a vote share of 45.27%. RJD candidate Randhir Kumar Singh got 60,267 votes (38.08%) and was the runner-up. Independent candidate Udit Rai stood third with 5,707 votes (3.61%).

Chapra Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2020- Dr CN Gupta (BJP)

2015- Dr CN Gupta (BJP)

2014- Randhir Kumar Singh (RJD) (By-Poll)

2010- Janardan Singh Sigriwal (BJP)

Chapra Constituency Voter Turnout in 2020 and 2015

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections was 1,66,441 or 51.09% in the Chapra Legislative Assembly Constituency. In 2015, the total number of valid votes in this Assembly seat was 1,54,759 or 51.87%.