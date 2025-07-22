Bihar: Two key accused, involved in Chandan Mishra's murder, injured in encounter with police Chandan Mishra was shot dead by assailants at a private hospital in Patna, where he was admitted for treatment on July 17. Chandan Mishra was a known criminal with dozens of murder cases registered against him.

Bhojpur:

Two accused suspected to be involved in the murder of gangster Chandan Mishra were injured during an encounter with the police, said officials on Tuesday. The encounter took place around 5 am near Bihia in Arrah city in during a joint operation by the Bihar Special Task Force (STF) and Bhojpur district police.

According to officials, the injured criminals have been identified as Balwant Kumar Singh and Raviranjan Kumar Singh, and were taken to the hospital for treatment. Another criminal, Abhishek Kumar, has also been arrested, along with them.

All three, along with other criminals, were involved in the murder of Chandan Mishra that took place at Paras Hospital on July 17. A country-made pistol, two pistols, two magazines and four cartridges have been recovered from them.

Bihar STF-Police joint operation

An encounter took place between the Bihar STF and Bhojpur Police and a group of criminals in the Bihiya police station area. According to officials, the joint team tried to arrest the suspects near Katia Road around 5 am on July 22. When the police asked them to surrender, the criminals opened fire. In retaliation, the police also fired back.

During the exchange of gunfire, two criminals were shot in the arms and legs. Both are currently undergoing treatment. Among the five shooters seen in the CCTV footage of a recent hospital incident, two were identified as Balwant and Abhishek. Balwant was injured in the encounter, while Abhishek has been arrested.

Chandan Mishra murder case

Chandan Mishra, a well-known criminal from Buxar with multiple murder cases against him, was transferred from Bhagalpur jail for medical treatment. Despite being under custody, he was gunned down inside what should have been a secure medical facility. Authorities confirm that Chandan was serving a life sentence at the time of the attack.

According to Patna SSP Kartikay Sharma, preliminary investigations suggest the attack was orchestrated by members of a rival gang, believed to be aligned with a criminal named Sheru. “Chandan had a prior conflict with Sheru while lodged in Bhagalpur jail. We suspect this shooting was a direct result of that gang rivalry,” Sharma said.

