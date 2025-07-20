Chandan Mishra murder case: New CCTV footage surfaces sixth shooter in Patna hospital firing Chandan Mishra murder case: At that time, four shooters were already stationed nearby. The sixth shooter, initially without a helmet, approached and subtly nodded toward them, signalling and silently coordinating, before putting on his mask and moving forward.

Patna:

A new CCTV video has surfaced in the Chandan Mishra murder case, revealing crucial evidence and confirming the presence of a sixth shooter, whose face is clearly visible for the first time. The video sheds new light on the shooters’ coordinated movement and planning around the time of the murder.

Sixth shooter seen clearly for the first time

The newly obtained CCTV footage shows a man wearing a black t-shirt, black jeans, and white shoes, with a bag slung over his shoulder and carrying a helmet and face mask in his hand. This individual is seen loitering near the hospital adjacent to the murder site, before parking his bike nearby and walking further with the helmet in hand.

Four shooters were already waiting in the vicinity at that point. The sixth shooter, without wearing the helmet initially, is seen nodding to the others in a signal, communicating with them silently before proceeding to mask up and move ahead.

Timeline of events as captured on CCTV-

7:03 am - Four shooters arrive together at the scene and take positions.

- Four shooters arrive together at the scene and take positions. 7:10 am - The sixth shooter (in black t-shirt) parks his bike and walks up with a helmet in hand. He gestures to the four shooters waiting nearby.

- The sixth shooter (in black t-shirt) parks his bike and walks up with a helmet in hand. He gestures to the four shooters waiting nearby. 7:13 am - The same shooter returns, now wearing a helmet and mask, accompanied by Tausif, who had been hiding nearby in a house.

- The same shooter returns, now wearing a helmet and mask, accompanied by Tausif, who had been hiding nearby in a house. 7:25 am- After the incident, all six shooters are seen fleeing the area on two motorcycles, celebrating their escape.

The CCTV also confirms that the sixth shooter was the one who drove three of the assailants away on his motorcycle, while the remaining three fled on a second bike along the same route.

Corroborating footage and investigation update

Another CCTV camera captures footage of the sixth shooter arriving without a helmet, and later returning with Tausif, this time with his face concealed under a helmet and mask.

This new evidence is being treated as a breakthrough in the investigation, offering law enforcement a clear look at the sixth shooter’s face before he concealed his identity — a major lead in identifying and tracking down the remaining suspects involved in the murder conspiracy.

