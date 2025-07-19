Chandan Mishra murder: 5 Bihar policemen suspended in gangster's hospital killing case Chandan Mishra, a resident of Buxar district of Bihar, was shot dead by gunmen inside the hospital last week. He was a murder convict out on parole.

Patna:

In a major action into the murder of gangster Chandan Mishra in Bihar’s Patna hospital, five policemen were suspended on Saturday, a senior police official said. The suspended personnel include a sub-inspector, two ASIs and two constables.

"They have been suspended with immediate effect for dereliction of duty in connection with the murder of the convict inside a top private hospital on Thursday. The personnel were posted at Shastri Nagar police station," Patna (Central) Superintendent of Police Diksha told PTI.

Mishra was a murder convict out on parole

Chandan Mishra, a resident of Buxar district of Bihar, was shot dead by gunmen inside the hospital last week. He was a murder convict out on parole.

Furthermore, three more policemen including an SI and two ASIs have been suspended for lack of strictness during their normal deployments at different places in the state capital.

However, these suspensions were not related to the murder case. While an SI posted at Kargil Chowk near Gandhi Maidan was suspended, two ASIs, one of Gardani Bagh police station and another posted at Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV), were suspended for dereliction of duty, a statement issued by the office of the Patna (Central) SP said.

Notices pasted outside residences of key accused

Days after Chandan Mishra was shot dead inside a private hospital in Patna while out on parole for medical treatment, police on Saturday pasted notices at the residences of three prime accused, directing them to surrender immediately.

"Yes, police personnel gathered at the residences of three prime accused involved in the killing of Mishra and pasted notices asking them to surrender immediately," Patna (Central) SP Diksha told PTI. "The same process will be carried out for the remaining two absconding accused as well," she added.