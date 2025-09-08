Chakai Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates Chakai Assembly Election 2025: In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Independent candidate Sumit Kumar Singh won the Chakai seat with a margin of 581 votes (0.32%).

Patna:

The Chakai Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 243 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state. The Chakai Assembly constituency comes under the Jamui Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Independent candidate Sumit Kumar Singh won the seat by defeating Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Savitri Devi with a margin of 581 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) candidate Arun Bharti won from the Jamui Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 1,12,482 votes by defeating Archana Kumari of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Chakai Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Chakai Assembly constituency is a part of the Jamui district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,87,038 voters in the Chakai constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,52,487 were male and 1,34,537 were female voters. 14 voters belonged to the third gender. 794 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Chakai in 2020 was 199 (197 men and 2 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Chakai constituency was 2,66,998. Out of this, 1,43,239 voters were male, 1,23,752 were female, and seven belonged to a third gender. There were 299 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Chakai in 2015 was 20 (11 men and 9 women).

Chakai Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Chakai constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Chakai Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date for Chakai along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Chakai Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet for Chakai.

Chakai Constituency 2020 and 2015 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Independent candidate Sumit Kumar Singh won the Chakai seat with a margin of 581 votes (0.32%). He polled 45,548 votes with a vote share of 24.02%. He defeated Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Savitri Devi, who got 44,967 votes (23.71%). Janata Dal United (JDU) candidate Sanjay Prasad stood third with 39,319 votes (20.73%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Savitri Devi won the Chakai seat with a margin of 12,113 votes (8.47%). She polled 47,064 votes with a vote share of 31.31%. Independent candidate Sumit Kumar Singh got 34,951 votes (23.25%) and was the runner-up. Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) candidate Vijay Kumar Singh stood third with 28,535 votes (18.98%).

Chakai Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2020: Sumit Kumar Singh (Independent)

2015: Savitri Devi (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2010: Sumit Kumar Singh (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha)

October, 2005: Phalguni Prasad Yadav (Bharatiya Janata Party)

February, 2005: Abhay Singh (Lok Janshakti Party)

2000: Narendra Singh (Independent)

1995: Phalguni Prasad Yadav (Bharatiya Janata Party)

1990: Narendra Singh (Janata Dal)

1985: Narendra Singh (Congress)

1980: Phalguni Prasad Yadav (Bharatiya Janata Party)

1977: Phalguni Prasad Yadav (Independent)

Chakai Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Chakai Assembly constituency was 1,89,716 or 66.09 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,50,372 or 56.32 per cent.