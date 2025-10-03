Chainpur Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Mohammad Zama Khan won the Chainpur seat with a margin of 24,294 votes (11.82%).

The Chainpur Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 206 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state. The Chainpur Assembly constituency comes under the Sasaram Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Mohammad Zama Khan of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won the seat by defeating Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Brij Kishor Bind with a margin of 24,294 votes. Later, Khan switched to the Janata Dal United (JDU) and joined the Nitish Kumar-led ministry. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Congress candidate Manoj Kumar won from the Sasaram Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 19,157 votes by defeating Shivesh Kumar of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Chainpur Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Chainpur Assembly constituency is a part of the Kaimur district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 3,18,231 voters in the Chainpur constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,66,135 were male and 1,52,095 were female voters. Only one voter belonged to the third gender. 1,577 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Chainpur in 2020 was 416 (412 men and 4 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Chainpur constituency was 2,88,540. Out of this, 1,51,961 voters were male, 1,36,566 were female, and 13 voters belonged to a third gender. There were 859 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Chainpur in 2015 was 326 (213 men and 113 women).

Chainpur Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Chainpur constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Chainpur Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date for Chainpur along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Chainpur Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet for Chainpur.

Chainpur Constituency 2020 and 2015 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Mohammad Zama Khan won the Chainpur seat with a margin of 24,294 votes (11.82%). He polled 95,245 votes with a vote share of 46.24%. He defeated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Brij Kishor Bind, who got 70,951 votes (34.45%). Independent candidate Niraj Pandey stood third with 13,119 votes (6.37%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Brij Kishor Bind won the Chainpur seat with a margin of 671 votes (0.38%). He polled 58,913 votes with a vote share of 33.16%. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Mohammad Zama Khan got 58,242 votes (32.78%) and was the runner-up. Janata Dal United (JDU) candidate Mahabali Singh stood third with 30,287 votes (17.05%).

Chainpur Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2020: Mohammad Zama Khan (Bahujan Samaj Party)

2015: Brij Kishor Bind (Bharatiya Janata Party)

2010: Brij Kishor Bind (Bharatiya Janata Party)

October, 2005: Mahabali Singh (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

February, 2005: Mahabali Singh (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2000: Mahabali Singh (Bahujan Samaj Party)

1995: Mahabali Singh (Bahujan Samaj Party)

1990: Lalmuni Chaubey (Bharatiya Janata Party)

1985: Parwez Ahsan Khan (Congress)

1980: Lalmuni Chaubey (Bharatiya Janata Party)

1977: Lalmuni Chaubey (Janata Party)

Chainpur Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Chainpur Assembly constituency was 2,06,051 or 64.75 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,77,841 or 61.63 per cent.