Bihar: Case registered against Udhayanidhi Stalin over 'eradicate Sanatana Dharma' remark

A case has been registered against Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Udhyanidhi Stalin on Monday over his controversial remarks on Sanatan Dharma in Bihar's Arrah district.

The case has been registered under Section 298 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) in Arrah district of Bihar. The Chief Judicial Magistrate court has summoned Stalin over and sked him to appear before the court on April 1.

Speaking at a conference in September 2023, Udhayanidhi Stalin had said Sanatana dharma is against social justice and equality and should be "eradicated'. Likening Sanatana dharma to coronavirus, malaria and dengue, he said it should be destroyed.

Earlier, the Supreme Court rebuked Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin over his 'eradicate Sanatan dharma' remark and asked why he has moved the court with his plea for clubbing together the FIRs filed against him after abusing his right to freedom of speech and expression.

On September 22 last year, the apex court had agreed to hear a plea by Chennai-based lawyer B Jagannath seeking registration of an FIR against Stalin and others who backed him, llikening his comments to hate speech.

In his plea, Jagannath has sought direction to the Tamil Nadu police chief to immediately register a First Information Report (FIR) against the organisers of the conclave and those who allegedly made "hate speeches" there including ministers Udhayanidhi Stalin, PK Sekar Babu and others.

The petitioner has also urged the court to declare as unconstitutional the participation of state ministers in the event titled 'Sanatana Dharma Eradication' conference in Chennai on September 2, 2023.

