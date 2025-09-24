Cabinet approves Rs 3,822-crore four-lane highway to cut Patna-Bettiah travel time to 2.5 hours The Cabinet has greenlit a Rs 3,822 crore highway project for the Sahebganj-Areraj-Bettiah section of NH-139W. This 78.94 km four-lane road will improve connectivity between Patna and Bettiah.

Patna:

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the construction of a 78.94 km, four-lane highway under the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM), connecting Sahebganj-Areraj-Bettiah section of NH-139W in Bihar. The project, valued at Rs 3,822.31 crore, is set to improve connectivity across several North Bihar districts and enhance transportation infrastructure.

Connecting key regions

This greenfield project will link Patna, the state capital, to Bettiah and key districts such as Vaishali, Saran, Siwan, Gopalganj, Muzaffarpur, East Champaran, and West Champaran. The new highway will link seven PM Gati Shakti Economic Nodes, six Social Nodes, and eight Logistic Nodes, significantly improving trade and commerce. In addition, it will provide enhanced access to nine Major Tourism and Religious Centers, including heritage and Buddhist sites.

Employment and Development

The project is expected to generate a total of 31.91 lakh man-days of employment, including 14.22 lakh direct and 17.69 lakh indirect job opportunities, providing a major boost to local economies.