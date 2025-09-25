Brahampur Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates Brahampur Assembly Election 2025: In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Shambhu Nath Yadav won the Brahampur seat with a margin of 51,141 votes (27.86%).

Patna:

The Brahampur Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 199 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state. The Brahampur Assembly constituency comes under the Buxar Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Shambhu Nath Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won the seat by defeating Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) candidate Hulas Pandey with a margin of 51,141 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Sudhakar Singh won from the Buxar Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 30,091 votes by defeating Mithilesh Tiwari of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Brahampur Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Brahampur Assembly constituency is a part of the Buxar district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 3,40,864 voters in the Brahampur constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,83,864 were male and 1,56,999 were female voters. Only one voter belonged to the third gender. 2,490 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Brahampur in 2020 was 3,530 (3,427 men and 103 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Brahampur constituency was 3,16,046. Out of this, 1,71,131 voters were male, 1,44,912 were female, and three belonged to a third gender. There were 476 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Brahampur in 2015 was 2,521 (2,291 men and 230 women).

Brahampur Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Brahampur constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Brahampur Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date for Brahampur along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Brahampur Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet for Brahampur.

Brahampur Constituency 2020 and 2015 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Shambhu Nath Yadav won the Brahampur seat with a margin of 51,141 votes (27.86%). He polled 90,176 votes with a vote share of 48.64%. He defeated Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) candidate Hulas Pandey, who got 39,035 votes (21.05%). Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) candidate Jairaj Chaudhary stood third with 21,355 votes (13.64%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Shambhu Nath Yadav won the Brahampur seat with a margin of 30,776 votes (17.26%). He polled 94,079 votes with a vote share of 52.00%. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Vivek Thakur got 63,303 votes (34.99%) and was the runner-up. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Ajit Chaudhary stood third with 5,690 votes (3.15%).

Brahampur Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2020: Shambhu Nath Yadav (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2015: Shambhu Nath Yadav (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2010: Dilmarni Devi (Bharatiya Janata Party)

October, 2005: Ajit Chaudhary (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

February, 2005: Ajit Chaudhary (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2000: Ajit Chaudhary (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

1995: Ajit Chaudhary (Janata Dal)

1990: Swami Nath Tewary (Bharatiya Janata Party)

1985: Rishi Kesh Tiwari (Congress)

1980: Rishi Kesh Tiwari (Congress)

1977: Ramakant Thakur (Janata Party)

Brahampur Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Brahampur Assembly constituency was 1,85,803 or 54.51 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,80,955 or 57.26 per cent.