Bomb threat mail sent to hotel in Patna was false alarm, confirms Bihar Police

Patna: Bihar Police on Thursday confirmed that an email, which was sent to a hotel in central Patna recently claiming that explosives were planted outside the luxury property, was a false alarm. Based on a complaint, the Patna police began an investigation into the email that the luxurious hotel received on January 1, a senior officer said.

“The hotel, located near Gandhi Maidan, received a threat email that claimed explosives were planted outside the entry point of the establishment on January 1.

The matter was brought to the notice of the police… and our team immediately checked the premises, including the entry point of the hotel and found the email to be a hoax," Gandhi Maidan Police Station SHO Sitaram Prasad told PTI.

A case has been registered and further investigation is on, he said. Investigators are trying to trace the individuals responsible for the threat email, the SHO said.

“The threat email was sent by one Yakub Memon. The police team carried out a thorough examination of the area and is still investigating the matter," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)