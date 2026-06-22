Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi's brother attacked with axe in Bihar's Gopalganj; accused arrested

Gopalganj:

Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi's elder brother Vijendra Nath Tiwari was allegedly attacked with an axe and seriously injured in Bihar's Gopalganj district, police said on Monday. According to police, the incident took place on June 21 in Belsand village under the jurisdiction of Madhopur police station over an ongoing land dispute.

The injured was initially taken to Gopalganj Sadar Hospital and later referred to Patna for further treatment. Doctors have stated that his condition is currently stable.

Accused arrested

Upon receiving information, the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Sadar-2 and the Madhopur police team rushed to the spot and launched an investigation.

Taking swift action, police arrested the accused, identified as Rajesh Sah, son of Mahesh Sah and a resident of Belsand village in the Madhopur police station area. Given the seriousness of the case, a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team was called to collect scientific evidence from the crime scene. Further legal proceedings are underway.

What did preliminary investigation reveal?

Preliminary investigations indicate that the attack was linked to an ongoing land dispute, with police alleging that neighbour Rajesh Sah assaulted Tiwari with an axe. The accused has been arrested, and the process to send him to judicial custody is underway. Further investigation and legal action are continuing.

Considering the gravity of the case, senior police officials have constituted a special investigation team. SDPO (Sadar-2) Rajesh Kumar is personally leading the investigation under the supervision of senior police officials.

Pankaj Tripathi and his Bihar connection

Coming from a farming family in Bihar's Gopalganj district, Pankaj Tripathi has often spoken about the values of simplicity and humility instilled in him by his family. Despite achieving widespread success in Bollywood, he has remained closely connected to his village roots and has frequently expressed admiration for his parents and their influence on his life.

Born into the Tiwari family, the actor later adopted the surname Tripathi during his school years and has since been known professionally as Pankaj Tripathi.

Widely acclaimed for his performances in projects such as Mirzapur, Gangs of Wasseypur, and Newton, Tripathi continues to maintain strong ties with his hometown. He frequently visits Gopalganj during festivals, participates in local traditions, and has often credited Bihar's culture, struggles, and rural life for shaping both his personality and his approach to acting.

(Report: Ayaz Ahmad)

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