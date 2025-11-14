Bodh Gaya Election Results 2025 LIVE: RJD's Kumar Sarvjeet Vs LJP's Shyamdeo Paswan | Who will win? Bodh Gaya Election Results 2025 LIVE: Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Kumar Sarvjeet, Lok Janshakti Party’s (Ram Vilas) Shyamdeo Paswan and Jan Suraaj Party’s (JSP) Lakshman Manjhi are the main candidates in the Bodh Gaya constituency in Bihar.

Patna:

The Bodh Gaya Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 229 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state. The Bodh Gaya Assembly constituency comes under the Gaya Lok Sabha constituency. The Bodh Gaya constituency in Bihar went to the polls in the first phase on November 6 along with the other 120 Assembly constituencies of the state.

Bihar Assembly Elections: Voter Turnout in 2025 in Bodh Gaya

As per the Election Commission, the Bodh Gaya Assembly constituency recorded a 69.97 per cent voter turnout during polling held on November 11, in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections.

Main Parties and Key Candidates in Bodh Gaya

Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Kumar Sarvjeet, Lok Janshakti Party’s (Ram Vilas) Shyamdeo Paswan and Jan Suraaj Party’s (JSP) Lakshman Manjhi are the main candidates in the Bodh Gaya constituency in Bihar. The RJD is in alliance with the Congress, Left parties and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) in Bihar, while the LJP(RV) has a pact with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal United (JDU), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).

Bihar Assembly Elections: What happened in Bodh Gaya in 2020 and 2015?

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, RJD candidate Kumar Sarvjeet won the seat with a margin of 4,708 votes 2.44%. He polled 80,926 votes with a vote share of 41.84%. Sarvjeet defeated BJP candidate Hari Manjhi, who got 76,218 votes (39.4%). RLSP candidate Ajay Paswan stood third with 9,311 votes (4.81%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, RJD candidate Sarvajeet Kumar won the seat with a margin of 30,473 votes (18.43%). He polled 82,656 votes with a vote share of 49.98%. BJP candidate Shyamdeo Paswan got 52,183 votes (31.55%) and was the runner-up. Independent candidate Devendra Manjhi stood third with 4,265 votes (2.58%).

Bodh Gaya Assembly Constituency Past Winners

1977: Rajesh Kumar (Janata Party)

1980: Balik Ram (CPI)

1985: Rajesh Kumar (Lokdal)

1990: Balik Ram (CPI)

1995: Malti Devi (Independent)

1998: GS Ramchandra Das (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2000: Jitan Ram Manjhi (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2005: Phoolchand Manjhi (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2005: Hari Manjhi (Bharatiya Janata Party)

2009: Kumar Sarvjeet (Lok Janshakti Party)

2010: Shyam Deo Paswan: Bharatiya Janata Party)

2015: Kumar Sarvjeet (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2020: Kumar Sarvjeet (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

ALSO READ: Live Bihar Election Results 2025: Nitish Kumar or Tejashwi Yadav - who will win? Counting to begin at 8 am